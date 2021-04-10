Nuala O’Loan criticises Arlene Foster over call for PSNI chief to resign amid more violence in North

The PSNI use a water cannon on youths on the Springfield road, during unrest in Belfast. Picture: PA Wire

Northern Ireland's former police ombudsman Baroness Nuala O'Loan has criticised First Minister Arlene Foster for calling for the resignation of the police chief.

Lady O'Loan also criticised the UK Government for acting on the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland without agreement from Brussels, saying if ministers take the law into their own hands "it does encourage others to do so".

Mrs Foster called for Chief Constable Simon Byrne's resignation after a decision was taken not to prosecute Sinn Fein politicians over attendance at a large funeral amid Covid restrictions.

Loyalist anger over the Storey funeral as well as the effective creation of a border in the Irish Sea arising from the Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol has stoked serious rioting in Northern Ireland over the past week, with violence again last night despite unionist community calls for calm in light of the death of Prince Philip.

Lady O'Loan, who as the first police ombudsman investigated complaints against officers in Northern Ireland, told BBC Radio 4's World at One: "I think it's entirely inappropriate to have a sort of mob rule that dictates whether a chief constable is allowed to hold office or not.

"We have a police authority to call him to account, we have a police ombudsman if somebody wants to make a complaint.

"We do have process, but more importantly the starting point for all this was the Bobby Storey funeral."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland recommended prosecutions against deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and 23 others for alleged breaches of the regulations last year at the funeral of the former IRA leader.

But the Public Prosecution Service said last week it will not pursue prosecutions.

The crossbench peer also criticised the Westminster Government for unilaterally extending some grace periods on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"That is unlawful, that has been challenged by the EU and I think for Government to act in a way which is unlawful at a time when tensions are so high in Northern Ireland I think is very, very bad," she said.

"If the Government takes the law into their own hands it does encourage others to do so, and this is what they've done with the Brexit Protocol.

"If we can accept it and work with it rather than acting unilaterally, then I think it will encourage people to behave in accordance with the rule of law."

Police were pelted with petrol bombs and masonry during three hours of disorder on Friday, the PSNI have said.

The disorder took place in the Atlantic Road area of Coleraine, Derry, where a crowd of about 40 people, many of them wearing masks, attempted to block the road by setting fire to pallets.

Police were also attacked with missiles and a car was set on fire in a separate incident at Tiger's Bay, a loyalist area in north Belfast.

On Saturday two men charged with rioting offences in the Lanark Way area of west Belfast during the week were denied bail at Laganside Court.

North Area commander, Chief Superintendent Davy Beck, said: "The senseless disorder we saw unfold in a residential area in Coleraine has achieved nothing but leave people petrified in their homes.

"Such reckless criminal activity has only served to harm the local community by those who deliberately chose to engage in such disorder."

Loyalists have urged their communities to end any protests as a mark of respect for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday.

Despite this, small pockets of unrest continued in parts of the province.

Police were attacked when they attended the scene of disturbance in Tiger Bay, with riot vans and police dogs in tow.

Some officers came under attack, with missiles such as stones, bottles and petrol bombs thrown at them.

There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight, with missiles also thrown at officers in the nearby, nationalist area of New Lodge.

Local SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said: "The last thing people in this community want is further disruption. I understand that tensions are running high but resorting to this kind of behaviour only damages local people and services.

"The crowd burning refuse, blocking roads and intimidating people in this community needs to stop. They need to go home and let people get on with their lives.

"This is a time for calm. Things don't need to escalate. Young people don't need to end up with criminal convictions. I'm appealing for everyone to exercise their influence to reduce tensions in our community."

Loyalist leaders had urged the community not to take part in protests on Friday after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Signs posted in Lanark Way, the scene of much of the unrest of recent days, read: "We would ask all PUL (Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist) protests are postponed as a mark of respect to the Queen and the royal family.

"The continued opposition to the NI protocol and all other injustices against the PUL community will take place again after the period of mourning."

Online Editors