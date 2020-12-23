Nphet ‘worst case scenario’ surpassed after ‘game-changer’ new Covid strain – Taoiseach

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that what has happened with Covid-19 in the last week has “surpassed even worst case scenario” modelling by Nphet.

Mr Martin said the “game changer” new variant is likely behind the sudden surge of cases in recent days and acknowledged the “genuine sense of anxiety” across the country before Christmas due to the ever-worsening Covid-19 crisis.

“What has happened in the last week has exceeded even the worst case scenarios that Nphet put forward, the Taoiseach said, adding: “that is not apportioning blame on anyone but rather reflecting a phenomenon that is happening with the virus, it seems to me.

“The communications will change on how we behave over Christmas because this has moved so rapidly. The advice has changed due to the dramatic increase in the last number of days.

“The government had to move quickly in terms of the severity of the measures we announced yesterday, which will dismay many, particularly in the hospitality sector,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said extra transmissibility is “consistent with the level and rapidity of the increase in the incidence of cases” Ireland is experiencing in the last week.

“Because of the rapidity of the last few days. Do you not think something is happening out there in relation to this?

“We haven’t been looking for the new strain to the same extent that the British have. We haven’t been doing the genomic sequencing like they have. Britain had been working on this since November and it is just in the last week that they have released the alert that the transmissibility of this strain is up to 70pc [more].

“We certainly don’t know that it isn’t here and most infectious experts are telling me it is here and that it is inconceivable that it isn’t here,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said the close proximity of the UK to Ireland has had a big bearing on the rise in cases in the last week and said this wasn’t factored into the equation by “anybody”.

Mr Martin said Government moved to close the hospitality sector tomorrow afternoon to avoid “super spreader” events on Christmas Eve, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Eve, when large gatherings tend to occur.

The Taoiseach called on older people to exercise judgement when deciding whether to meet younger relatives in the coming days and said “by-and-large we have to be extremely careful” who we spend Christmas with.

“A lot of this is down to personal behaviour, we have to acknowledge that. We can talk about certain sectors but we know in some instances that funerals in some cases have gone way beyond the guidance issued in terms of numbers attending and then a lot of infection arising out of that.

“You have to be well aware of who you are meeting up with the precautions they have taken. The elderly and senior citizens have to be protected,” the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin defended the government’s decision to open hospitality in early December, saying the Government was “attacked across the board” to do so, adding that CSO data showed a negative mood in Irish people after the previous lockdown.

“The country had been in a long period of restrictions and we have to balance this,” Mr Martin insisted.

“I don’t think we can do zero Covid and I don’t think we can do herd immunity, and we have hope in terms of a vaccine so I think we have to balance the different elements in terms of work, welbeing and more.

The Taoiseach says that all restrictions will be reviewed on January 12 but admitted it will be “difficult” to see the hospitality sector opening in the coming months due to the “game-changer” new variant of Covid-19 suspected to be on our shores.

Online Editors