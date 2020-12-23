Nphet urges government to close non-essential retail from St Stephen's Day

Nphet has urged the Government to close non-essential retail from St Stephen’s Day over fears about the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The group of public health experts led by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan met today to discuss the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new strain of the virus from England.

After the meeting, a senior Government source said the group recommended closing all non-essential retail from December 26 onwards.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers agreed to allow all retailer remain open while imposing restrictions on other areas of the economy and society.

However, Mr Martin asked retailers not to go ahead with January sales over fears it will lead to crowding in shops.

Restaurants and pubs are to close tomorrow afternoon and new restrictions on household visits and intercountry travel will come into affect after St Stephen’s Day.

The Cabinet is not due to meet again until December 29 and it is not expected a decision will be taken on the Nphet advice until then.

The UK coronavirus variant is now in Ireland, Nphet announced this evening as a 13 further deaths and 938 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland were announced.

Preliminary data from the weekend suggests that the novel coronavirus variant responsible for lockdowns in the UK is now present in Ireland.

The reproductive R number is also at its highest since March, estimated to be between 1.5 and 1.8.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said that data suggests that the novel variant which is responsible for lockdowns in the UK is now present in Ireland.

“Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland," he said.

However, he said that this new variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in cases.

"However, given the timeline of the samples analysed, it would seem that the novel variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in case numbers seen in Ireland.”

There has been a total of 2,184 coronavirus related deaths and 82,155 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 416 are men and 517 are women. 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

There were 300 cases in Dublin, 110 in Cork, 72 in Limerick, 68 in Donegal, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 347 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 251 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 25 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Nphet has made further recommendations to the government following a meeting today as the epidemiological situation has “deteriorated” in the last 48 hours according to Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

The R number is now the highest it has been since March and the situation has "deteriorated further" in the last two days.

"The reproduction number is higher than we have reported since March at 1.5 – 1.8. The day on day growth rate is estimated at 7 – 9%. These data emphasise the need for us to be exceptionally careful over Christmas and to adhere strictly to public health guidance," he said.

“We’ve been hit by a rapidly escalating and rapidly transmitting virus and it’s up to each and every one of us to observe all of the guidance, all of the restrictions that are in place.”

Dr Nolan also said at tonight’s press conference that he doesn’t think that the new measures coming into effect from September 26 will bring the R number below one.

“I’m not confident that they will, just given the nature of the measures and our experience to date, I’m not confident that they alone are sufficient,” he said.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said that every indicator of the disease is "rising and rising rapidly".

“Every indicator of the disease is rising and rising rapidly. Our level of concern continues to escalate. We must do all we can individually and collectively to change the course of this disease.”

Dr Holohan once again encouraged the public to rethink their Christma plans to limit “discretionary activities”.

“Every form of discretionary activity that we can each remove from our individual experiences now, in the days and weeks ahead, will all contribute to limiting transmission.

“Think again about the plan that you have,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said that the epidemiological situation reviewed today is the most serious it has been since last March.

“It is inevitable that people will get sick and die as a result of this escalation, but it is not too late for all of us to do all we can to minimise that impact and to protect as many people as possible.”

