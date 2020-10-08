Nphet says it still has 'deep concerns' but recommends no new Covid-19 restrictions

Back to business: Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn, Nphet chair Philip Nolan and chief medical officer Tony Holohan at Government Buildings this week. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has told the Government they still have "deep concerns" about the spread of the coronavirus but have not recommended any further restrictions.

In a letter to the Government, the team led by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said the situation has "deteriorated further" since they recommended a national lockdown on Sunday.

However, the letter does not make any more recommendations or propose increasing the level of restrictions across the country.

The letter outlines the number of deaths from the virus nationally and the new outbreaks in nursing homes.

It also highlights that there have been 397 cases of the virus among health care workers in the last two weeks.

The decision not to make any recommendations follows the controversy over Mr Holohan's team proposing a national lockdown on Sunday evening.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid 19 will meet tomorrow to consider the details of the new letter but it is unlikely any new restrictions will be put in place.

