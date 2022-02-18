Nphet recommend removal of Covid-19 measures in schools and childcare settings including physical distancing and pods

The full removal of Covid-19 measures in schools and childcare settings including physical distancing and pods has been recommended by Nphet while Covid-19 testing is no longer needed for the under-55s, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said.

In his newly published letter to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly he outlined the rationale behind the lifting of the mandatory wearing of face masks on public transport , shops and other settings.

While it will no longer be mandatory on public transport it is strongly “advised.”

He said along with end of face masks in the classroom the other mitigation measures should be lifted in schools.

The HSE Covid-19 testing regime should be stood down for people under 55 who are otherwise healthy and confined to selected groups including the vulnerable, he said.

He said that Nphet advised that there was no longer a continuing public health rationale for the majority of the public health measures that were in place at that time and advised that a range of measures could be removed.

“It, however, advised that a small number of mandatory requirements should be retained until 28 February, at which point all children between the ages of 5 and 11 years would have had the opportunity to complete their primary course of vaccination.” Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced today the recommendations would come into effect on February 28.

The latest announcement mean that mask-wearing and other Covid restrictions in schools can be lifted on the day they return after the mid-term break.

There will no longer be a requirement to wear face coverings, unless staff for pupils feel the need to so, and social distancing measures such as pods can also go.

However, there will be no roll back on the hand sanitisers, enhanced cleaning regimes and ventilation systems introduced in schools to help combat the spread of the disease.

Nphet advised the Government that these measures along with the advice to stay at home if symptomatic were important for mitigating the spread of Covid but also reducing the spread of other viral infections.

On masks, Nphet said some children would wish to continue wearing them and “that no child who wishes to do so should be discouraged.”

That discretion also extends to school staff. Nphet advised that it was “important that people’s individual choices with regard to physical distancing, use of facemasks and other protective measures are respected over the coming period.”

Nphet said it gave specific consideration to the results of consultation exercises with children, parents and teachers in relation to the requirement for mask wearing in the 9 to 12 age cohort. Its approach was similar to the general trend across EU countries.

Teachers unions and other had been urging a delayed and staggered easing of restrictions, but Mr Martin’s comments that Nphet’s advice was being accepted in its entirety rules that out.

Meanwhile, Dr Holohan said Nphet concluded that there is no longer a continuing public health rationale for retaining restrictions and advised that the following measures could be removed with effect from 28 February as planned

Mandatory mask wearing in areas where it is currently regulated for, including: public transport, taxis, retail and other indoor public settings, and staff in hospitality se ttings.

Public health measures in early learning settings, school-aged childcare, primary and secondary schools, including physical distancing measures such as pods,and mask wearing.

However, Nphet “gave particular attention to the wearing of masks on public transport. This is a setting where physical distancing can be difficult and where those who are more vulnerable to the severe impacts of Covid-19 do not always have a discretion to avoid. “For these reasons, it recommends that the wearing of masks on public transport should continue to be advised.”

Mask-wearing healthcare settings in line with evolving national guidance should continue.

It noted the importance of continuing infection prevention and control measures in early learning settings, school-aged childcare, primary and secondary schools, including in relation to ventilation, hygiene measures and advice to stay at home if symptomatic.

It noted that those who remain unvaccinated are susceptible to severe illness with Omicron and efforts should continue to encourage everyone to complete their primary and booster programme of vaccination, including amongst those aged 5-11 years, in whom uptake to date has been less than 25pc.

Nphet reiterated its advice from that the pandemic is not over, levels of infection remain high, a cohort of the population still remain vulnerable to more severe infection and the emergence of new variants with increased levels of transmissibility, immune escape and/or virulence remains a risk both nationally and globally, he added.

In relation to changes in testing for Covid-19 he said it is no longer needed for healthy people who have symptoms. However some people will need a test for other reasons such as social welfare. Anyone with symptoms still has to isolate until 48 hours after they have cleared up.

It will still be recommended for people over 55 who have not had a booster, those with a high risk medical condition, the immunocompromised and people who live with them, carers and pregnant women.

Anyone diagnosed with the virus needs to isolate for seven days.