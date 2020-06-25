Nphet officially clears the way for reopening of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers from Monday

Public health officials have cleared the way for the country to enter into the third phase of the Government’s plan to reopen the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this afternoon signed off on plans for a major reopening of society with restaurants, pubs and hairdresser to open their doors to customers from Monday.

However the group, led by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, urged the Government to exercise caution when they consider easing the rules on air travel restrictions.

Fine Gael and Independent ministers will meet for what is expected to be their final time today ahead of vote for a new Taoiseach planned for this weekend.

Read More

The main issue for debate at Cabinet will be the move into the third phase of the Government’s plan for reopening the economy and society.

They will also discuss entering into ‘air bridge’ arrangements with other EU countries but it is understood the final decision on choosing countries to pair with will be left to the new government.

However, while travel restrictions will be eased for some countries by early July, it is expected even stricter rules will be enforced on visitors for unapproved countries.

This could include temperature checks on arrival and mandatory quarantine.

However, new regulations will have to be drafted to allow for stronger enforcement measures.

This will also be a left to the next government should it be formed over the weekend.

The roadmap for reopening the country was redrafted last week to allow more businesses open and more interaction between people from this coming Monday.

Nphet has now cleared the way for mass gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors from next week.

It is understood Mr Holohan did not make any recommendation on easing the restriction on masses or places of worship despite being asked directly to do so by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin criticised the limit put on church gathering.

However, religious buildings and all other places of worship can reopen from June 29, as can museums, galleries, theatres, concert halls and other cultural outlets.

Restaurants, pubs, cinemas, music venues leisure facilities, bingo halls, arcades, skating rinks, amusement parks and gyms are also cleared to welcome customers again. However, nightclubs will remain closed until at least July 10.

Read More

Online Editors