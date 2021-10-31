Now that ‘Kin’ has wrapped its first season it’s time to stop the ‘Love/Hate’ comparisons

Now that Kin (RTÉ1, Sunday) has wrapped up its impressive first season, perhaps people will finally stop making tedious comparisons with Love/Hate.

The finale of the eight-part drama underscored something that should have been obvious to any viewer after a couple of episodes: aside from the Dublin gangland setting, the two series have nothing whatsoever in common.

You might as well compare a tennis ball to a Rubik’s Cube.

Love/Hate, a series whose shortcomings – little or no depth, an absence of strong female characters, an over-reliance on violence to disguise thin plotting – became more obvious the longer it went on, was about criminals who seemed to live in a bubble and have no real attachment to anything beyond money.

Because the characters appeared to be emotionally invested in nothing, it was hard to become emotionally invested in them.

Long before it played out to a predictable end, I’d ceased to care who lived or died.

The clue that the story Kin’s co-creators Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly want to tell is a different one is evident in the title. Kin is first and foremost a drama about a family, with all the tensions, conflicts, rivalries and resentments families foment.

Except in this instance they often have violent and tragic consequences, because most of the members of this family, the Kinsellas, just happen to be drug traffickers, extortionists, thugs and murderers.

I noted in my review of the first episode back in September that the series “reeks of the familiar".

That wasn’t intended as a criticism, simply an observation that McKenna, who wrote all eight episodes, was obviously well-versed in the tropes of classic gangster stories and embraced them enthusiastically.

Kin’s most obvious antecedent – which is also the antecedent of pretty much every gangster drama made in the last 50 years – is The Godfather, with its themes of betrayal, revenge, the destruction of idealism and the corruption of the soul.

The evolution of Amanda (the superb Clare Dunne), which was the most satisfying through-line of an immensely satisfying series, mirrors that of Michael Corleone, right down to her being inside a church while the blood-soaked retribution she has ordered is unleashed.

Amanda started out as a passive figure, almost a bystander in her own life, who was expected to stay in the background, launder the family’s ill-gotten gains through the car dealership – which she initially seemed to delude herself was a separate, even legitimate, business – and be there for husband Jimmy (Emmett J Scanlan) and their boys.

Bent on revenge for the death of her eldest son – not just on gang boss Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds), but also to a degree on nominal head of the family Frank (Aidan Gillen) and his son Eric/ ‘Viking’ (Sam Keeley), whose hotheaded actions had sparked the blood feud – she proved to be smarter, more cunning and more ruthless than any of the men, wiping out all the family’s enemies in one bold swoop.

Recruiting Jimmy and his brother (and her old flame) Michael (Charlie Cox) to her side, she engineered an audacious plan, which McKenna cleverly kept from the viewer, to keep the €50m in drugs the Kinsellas stole from Eamon, and to eliminate him and his sidekick Con Doyle (Keith McErlean).

With the exception of Michael, who followed Eamon to his overseas meeting, killed his business partners and finished Eamon off with a bullet through the right eye – a very Moe Greene moment, that! – all the Kinsella men were shown up as weak.

Jimmy, his macho swagger deserting him, almost bungled killing Con Doyle. ‘Viking’ is cracking up in prison. Frank, stripped of power and dignity, unravelled and was last seen overdosing on cocaine in front of doting big sister ‘Birdy’ (Maria Doyle Kennedy).

Kin has been a deserved ratings success, averaging 650,000 viewers a week. But a second season depends on its performance in the US. Keep those fingers crossed.