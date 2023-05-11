Now Supervalu joins Tesco and Aldi in dropping the price of own-brand bread

Supervalu has confirmed that it will follow Tesco Ireland and Aldi and also cut the price of its own-brand bread in the latest salvo in what is becoming a price war over supermarket staples.

The price cut will see the price of their own-brand bread reduce by 10c.

SuperValu’s 800g Daily Basics own-brand bread will reduce by 10 from 99c to 89c for a white pan, and €1.09c to 99c for a brown pan from today.

This comes following Tesco Ireland and Aldi announcing a price drop in their own-brand bread yesterday.

Aldi’s sliced pans loafs have today been reduced by 10c each to 89c for white bread, 99c for brown bread and €1.09 for white Mega-Toast respectively, while its White/Wholemeal Half pan will be reduced from 89c to 85c.

Aldi said it reviews the market on a daily basis and will continue to reduce prices “where and when it can”.

Group managing director Niall O’Connor said: “Where input costs improve, for us and our suppliers, we will respond.

"Our commitment to Irish shoppers is to always have a discount versus the more expensive full price supermarkets on a basket of goods or the weekly shop.

“As we outlined once again at today’s meeting of the Retail Forum, the environment remains challenging. Our response to the challenging backdrop remains multi-dimensional—shielding customers, working with suppliers, always having a discount versus the larger supermarkets, and monitoring the market in real time.”

This comes after several competitors cut the prices of milk and butter last week.