Notorious murderer Graham Dwyer still not removed from register of architects

Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer has been able to remain on the official register of architects, the Irish Independent has learned.

His membership of the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland (RIAI) was automatically revoked when he was found guilty of the horrific murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara. However, almost five years later, the RIAI has yet to consider the withdrawal of his registration.

Legal observers believe the RIAI may have delayed action after Dwyer lodged an appeal against his conviction and took civil proceedings against the State.

Dwyer (47) met 36-year-old Ms O’Hara online and his trial heard he stabbed her to death for his own sexual gratification.

