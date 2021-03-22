Notorious ‘Mr Flashy’ among eight men arrested in 2am Temple Bar drugs raid

A notorious drug dealer nicknamed ‘Mr Flashy’ was one of eight men found in two apartments in Temple Bar area of the capital when gardai seized around €60,000 worth of cocaine and €2,000 worth of cannabis.

The seizure which happened at around 2am today is considered “very significant.”

The early morning raid happened after officers from Pearse Street Garda Station’s Street Crime Unit noticed suspicious activity at the apartments last night and obtained search warrants.

A number of suspects were arrested, including ‘Mr Flashy’ and other young organised crime suspects from the Ringsend, Finglas and Coolock areas.

“Gardaí seized €60,000 of suspected cocaine during a search operation in Temple Bar, Dublin 2 on Monday 22nd March, 2021,” a garda spokesperson said.

“As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, Gardaí conducted an intelligence operation at a location in Temple Bar, Dublin 2 in the early hours of this morning.

“During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €60,000, in various sized packaging, which is subject to analysis. A number of mobile phones were also seized along with a quantity of cash.

“Eight men, (ages ranging from 29 years to 18 years and one juvenile) were arrested at the scene and taken to a number of different Garda station in the Dublin region.

“They are all currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996,” she explained.

This is the biggest success gardai have had against the 28-year-old Finglas based drugs trafficker since officers seized €80,000 worth of designer clothing during a planned raid on his north Dublin home last September.

A drug search of the property turned up negative on that occasion, but sources said that the raid is part of a strategy to increase pressure on the Kinahan cartel aligned drug dealer and his gang members.

A large amount of designer clothes, footwear, top-of-the-range TV’s and expensive electronic devices as well as a Rolex watch were seized.

‘Mr Flashy’ has been keeping a relatively low profile during the coronavirus pandemic since he was arrested and released without charge after a major garda pursuit across the city involving over 20 garda cars almost a year ago.

At one point 23 garda vehicles were involved in the chase, which resulted in five men being lifted in late March.

The man, considered a “real sneaky person” by gardai who know him, is a close associate of jailed cartel brothers Mark and Scott Capper.

Scott (30), who acted as a bodyguard for ‘Mr Flashy’ is serving three-and-a-half years in jail for taking part in two savage assaults in Dublin city centre pubs.

Mark Capper (31) was sentenced to seven and a half years in jail in May after he admitted helping the Kinahan crime group with a plan to kill Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch, the older brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’Hutch but he pulled out three days before the attempted murder.

He is also closely linked to hitman Caolan Smyth (29) who was jailed for 20 years last month for the attempted gun murder of Kinahan cartel target James 'Mago' Gately who he shot five times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonshaugh Road in north Dublin at lunchtime on May 10, 2017.

A safe-house used by the Mr Flashy gang on Ratoath Road, Finglas, which had bulletproof windows and an extensive CCTV system has been raided numerous times by gardai.

The mobster is suspected of leading a crew of more than 20 criminals who are heavily involved in the drugs trade in west Dublin.

The gang had close links to Coolock drug dealer Sean Little, who was shot dead near Balbriggan in May, last year and Zach Parker, who was fatally shot in Swords in January, 2019.

Asylum-seeker Hamid Sanambar, an Iranian national shot dead as part of the deadly Coolock feud was also considered a significant member of the drugs gang.

Junior members of his gang – some aged just 15 - were using electric bikes and electric scooters to deal crack cocaine and coke deals.

