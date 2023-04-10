Notorious Limerick gangland killer dies a month after prison release

Convicted killer Derek McNamara has died at his Limerick home just weeks after he was given temporary release from a life sentence, due to a battle with a serious illness.

McNamara (52) was sentenced to life in 2006 at the Central Criminal Court for the murder of Martin O’Donoghue (35) in August 2004.

Father of four Mr O’Donoghue died after he was stabbed outside a bar known as The Pub, on Broad Street in Limerick city.

Mr McNamara of St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park, had 22 previous convictions and at the time he was described by gardaí as a “central figure in Limerick’s criminal underworld”.

“He is one of the most significant figures in criminality in this city,” a senior garda told Mr McNamara’s sentencing hearing.

The killing was not connected to Limerick’s drug gang feud which has since abated.

The father-of-six was convicted by a jury after three hours of deliberating following the week-long trial.

The court was shown CCTV footage of events leading up to and just after Mr O’Donoghue’s murder which was carried out by another person.

It was the State’s case that although McNamara had not carried out the “physical act” of stabbing the deceased man, he was guilty of the murder.

In an emotional victim impact statement, Mr O’Donoghue’s sister, Lorraine O’Donoghue said her family’s lives had been ripped apart by her brother’s killing.

“He was the life and soul of our family, a great son, father, partner and uncle. His partner, Marie, said her heart has been shattered as she has lost not only her partner but her best friend,” Ms O’Domoghue said.

“We can’t understand why my brother lost his life so violently as he was such a happy-go lucky man who would never fight with anyone,” she added.

Mr McNamara died at his home on Saturday.

His remains are scheduled to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick City, for 11am funeral mass on Wednesday.

Survived by his wife Linda, sons Dean and Shane, daughters Loretta, Leona, Naomi and Kayla, and his mother Annette, Mr McNamara will be laid to rest after mass in Castlemungret Cemetery.