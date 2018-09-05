A convicted child killer last seen on a mobility scooter who failed to return to Maghaberry Prison on Sunday remains at large.

Notorious child rapist and killer still at large from prison, last seen on mobility scooter

John Clifford (56) had been released from Burren house on the Crumlin Road for an external appointment but failed to return.

The facility houses 22 inmates nearing the end of their sentences and is a satellite unit of Maghaberry.

Clifford was jailed for the brutal rape and murder of his eight-year-old niece Sue Ellen Clifford in 1988.

He had been trusted to babysit her that evening at her north Belfast home, but instead sexually assaulted and strangled her before dumping the child's body on a railway line.

The trauma later caused her mother Martha Adair to take her own life less than two years later.

Clifford is described as 1.75m tall with green eyes and fair hair.

Of a medium build, he was last seen wearing a black beanie style hat, heavy black coat, grey trousers and black dress shoes.

He was last seen using a distinctive three-wheel mobility scooter with the registration EXZ4974.

His other offences include cruelty to children and several charges of indecent assault on a male.

In 2010, the family of his victim spoke publicly about their fears that Clifford would kill again.

Sue Ellen's sister Deborah Adair said at the time: "Mark my words, he will rape or murder another child. John Clifford is pure evil."

"That man destroyed my family - he didn't only murder my sister Sue Ellen, he was responsible for the suicide of my mummy." It was also reported that at the time of the murder Clifford was under death threat from loyalist paramilitaries.

The killer was previously released in 2005, with his location kept a secret, but was sent back to prison after breaching the terms of his probation.

A spokesperson for the NI Prison Service said: "The Prison Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the abscondment of John Clifford.

"At this time we are focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI immediately."

Members of the public or anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call police immediately on 101.

Online Editors