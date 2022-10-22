Nothing will have prepared Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for what he faces in the coming months

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has never been a man to show his emotions or let his guard down for fear of giving away even the slightest hint of what he is thinking or feeling inside.

Being the quintessential strong, silent type is part of the mystique that surrounds the enigmatic underworld figure and household name. It is a trait that he learned growing up in poverty on the tough streets of the north inner city, a community for which he has an enduring deep affection and allegiance even after he moved to raise his family in upmarket, leafy Clontarf many years ago.

Smartly dressed and inscrutable as he took his seat in the dock of the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday at the start of his trial for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016, observers noted that he looked relaxed.

It is not an exaggeration to describe this trial as one of the most important and significant in the history of organised crime in Ireland – a fact physically reinforced by the intensive security cordon of armed police around the Courts of Criminal Justice.

Gerry Hutch has faced many challenging situations in his life but nothing can compare to what the 59-year-old is facing into over the next few months.

At the end of the process, possibly before Christmas but more likely in early January, he will learn his fate.

Then he will be either acquitted of the charge and set free, or spend most of the rest of his life behind bars.

Despite the cool, expressionless exterior, the Monk is involved in the fight of his life.

Wearing earphones because of his poor hearing, he declared “not guilty” in a loud, confident voice when the murder charge was read out to him. His co-accused and friends, Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney, who are facing charges relating to facilitating the killers of Byrne by providing cars to the gang, have also pleaded not guilty.

Despite being hit with the bombshell revelation just two weeks ago that former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall – his family friend and associate – was going to testify against him, the unflappable Monk was still determined to get his trial under way.

He could have attempted to seek a lengthy adjournment of the trial had he wished to do so.

On Tuesday, Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, revealed for the first time the extent of the allegations Dowdall intends making against Hutch.

On Monday the former councillor was sentenced to four years for facilitating the gang responsible for the attack. His father Patrick got two years. When their sentences are over, the Dowdalls and their family will be whisked out of the State, to spend the rest of their lives in the witness protection programme.

It was already revealed at the Dowdalls’ hearing that the night before the attack they booked a room in the Regency Hotel – number 2104 – on behalf of the gang.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that Dowdall is alleging that he handed the key card for the room to Gerry Hutch. The room was then used by one of the assassins, Kevin Murray, aka ‘Flat Cap’.

Then, some days after the Regency incident, Dowdall will claim that the Monk contacted him and arranged to meet in Whitehall.

According to Mr Gillane, the state witness will describe Hutch as being “particularly worked up and edgy” over the publication in the Sunday World of dramatic pictures of two members of the hit team – Flat Cap and another man wearing women’s clothing.

At this meeting, Dowdall will allege that Hutch told him “they carried out the murder and he had been one of the team that shot David Byrne”.

On March 7, Hutch travelled north with Dowdall in a car which had been secretly bugged by gardaí to meet senior republicans to discuss the escalation of the feud.

The two men discussed various topics, including efforts to make peace and reach a ceasefire.

Hutch told Dowdall he wasn’t going to “show a weak hand” and said the use of the three assault rifles, or “the three yokes” as he called them, had made a big statement.

But all of these allegations will be hotly contested and Dowdall in particular can expect to be subjected to the most intense

and painstaking cross-examination which, as already flagged by the defence, could last for days.

Based on previous so-called “supergrass” trials, every syllable of Dowdall’s claims will be scrutinised closely.

Hutch’s lawyers are likely to seek to show the former councillor up as a self-serving liar, who is testifying in a bid to save his own skin.

Dowdall’s much anticipated testimony is expected to take place in the latter part of the marathon trial. And everyone will be watching closely to see if the enigmatic defendant finally displays his emotions.