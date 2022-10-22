| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nothing will have prepared Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for what he faces in the coming months

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Expand

Close

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Paul Williams Email

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has never been a man to show his emotions or let his guard down for fear of giving away even the slightest hint of what he is thinking or feeling inside.

Being the quintessential strong, silent type is part of the mystique that surrounds the enigmatic underworld figure and household name. It is a trait that he learned growing up in poverty on the tough streets of the north inner city, a community for which he has an enduring deep affection and allegiance even after he moved to raise his family in upmarket, leafy Clontarf many years ago.

Related topics

More On Gerry Hutch

Most Watched

Privacy