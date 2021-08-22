Supporters before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The excitement was palpable in Drumcondra as waves of red, green and white marched to Croke Park for the first big match since the beginning of the pandemic.

Limerick and Cork battle it out today in the All-Ireland hurling final, with the boys in green seeking their first back-to-back senior titles and the rebel county hoping to take the Liam McCarthy home for the first time in 16 years.

The stadium is holding half its capacity for the match, so 40,000 GAA fans will once again enjoy a live All-Ireland senior final. And with tickets at a premium, fans acknowledged how lucky they were to be part of the biggest crowd in Croke Park since the beginning of the pandemic.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher said he is confident that his team has it in the bag.

“It’s been 16 years since Liam has been home Lee-side and I believe that we have a great team in transition, a great young hungry team,” he said.

“Limerick has everything to lose, we have nothing to lose.

“If [Cork] don’t win I’ll have to go into hiding after the letter I issued last week!”

The Lord Mayor hit headlines for his cheeky letter to his counterpart in Limerick asking for the “safe return” of the cup - adding that he’d pick it up from him in Croke Park today.

“He said there were inaccuracies in my letter but there were also inaccuracies in his letter,” Cllr Kelleher joked. “We have the car waiting at the top of the road now to bring Liam home!”

Friends Paul Collins, Tommy O’Hora and Reece Creed from South Liberties GAA club in Limerick said they are delighted to once again be out and enjoying live sport for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are so excited, we can’t wait after 2020 we are going for the two in a row,” Tommy said.

“Kyle Hayes, our wing-back, is going to be the key man so if he can have a good game I think Limerick will see it through no bother. I think Limerick will win by five.”

“The atmosphere and everything should be good I’m looking forward to it now,” Reece added.

Cork fan Áine Barrett said she is especially excited to watch the game as her cousin Shane Barrett is on the panel.

“We are hopeful, we think it’s going to be a tight game, Cork will win by a point,” she added.

“It was tough now to get tickets,” her father Padraig Barrett said. “It wasn’t like before when you would usually get them okay.”

Sisters Cathleen Osborne and Angela Ryan from Crecora and their niece Karen O’Dwyer from Oola said Limerick will “absolutely” be taking home the Liam McCarthy cup today.

“I haven’t been to a match yet so I’m so excited to get back into it,” Angela said.

“Absolutely Limerick will win it,” Cathleen said. “It doesn’t matter how much we win even if it’s just by just one, but hopefully it’ll be more than that.”

Terry Broderick and Mark O’Connell from Bride Rovers GAA club in Rathcormac predict that Cork will win by two points.

“We have a chance, I think Cork will win by two points,” Terry said.

“We are very excited as we are going for three in a row now, three All Ireland’s in four days,” Mark added.