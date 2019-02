THE brother of a man who received State mental health supports before dying in a double stabbing said the Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) should be ashamed over how families impacted by such tragedies have been treated.

'Nothing short of a disgrace' - how families are 'ignored' in Ireland over quest for answers in murder-suicide tragedies

Kevin Greaney, whose brother Michael (53) was involved in a Cork murder-suicide in December 2014, said it is "nothing short of a disgrace" how families have effectively been ignored in Ireland over their quest for answers following such tragedies.

Mr Greaney warned that he couldn't even bear to watch the RTE documentary on the Hawe tragedy in which four people died.

Clodagh Hawe (39) and her three children, Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6) were killed by their husband and father, Alan Hawe (40), on August 29 2016 in Cavan.

Clodagh's mother and sister, Mary and Jacqueline, warned that they have unanswered questions over the tragedy - and have been refused access to the Garda files and relevant investigations.

Statistics compiled by Una Butler, who lost her husband and two daughters to a murder-suicide nine years ago, revealed that 43 children have been killed by a parent in Ireland between 2000-2016.

Michael Greaney pictured with his wife Valerie Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Una's husband, John, took his own life on November 16 2010 after killing his daughters, Zoe (6) and Ella (2).

John had been receiving HSE assistance for mental health problems.

Una has since devoted herself to promoting better mental healthcare.

Of the 30 cases she identified, a startling 50pc involved perpetrators known to Irish psychiatric services.

Niall, Ryan and Liam Hawe and their mum Clodagh

"I campaigned and still do for family involvement where a parent is suffering with their mental health - especially for the welfare of children," Una said.

"Why treat a patient as if they are living in isolation?

"There should be automatic in-depth investigations into these horrific tragedies - firstly for the families but also to learn from them," she added.

Kevin Greaney said that, in the case of his family, they were likewise ignored in their quest for answers.

Killed: Clodagh Hawe was murdered along with her children

"We were promised we would be briefed on Michael's treatment and the obvious failures in his treatment regime. We were promised a copy of the report into Michael's treatment review.

"But we are still in the dark over what happened. I want the HSE to know that no one is above the law in Ireland. Sadly my belief is that the Government are effectively protecting the HSE.

Clodagh Hawe’s mother Mary Coll (left) and sister Jacqueline Connolly arrive at Cavan Court House for the inquest

"I don't want any other family to go through the nightmare that we have suffered.

"I want lessons to be learned."

Michael Greaney, a Naval Service veteran, was admitted to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) in Dublin after he attempted to kill a teenager and then take his own life in 2013.

He was admitted under Section 5(2) of the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act in May 2013.

However, he was released from full-time residential care after just six weeks.

He then spent the next 18 months effectively being treated in his own Cork community, forbidden only to return to his family home.

Even that restriction was lifted when Michael, supported by his wife Valerie (49), took legal action for him to be allowed return home.

In December 2014, a short time after being allowed back to his family home in Cobh, Co Cork, Michael fatally stabbed his wife, Valerie, before taking his own life.

He also stabbed his eldest daughter but the brave young woman managed to escape the property and has since fully recovered from he injuries.

A coroner's inquest in January 2017 heard harrowing details of the December 2014 tragedy in Cobh, Co Cork.

Kevin Greaney said he doesn’t want any other family to suffer their heartache – and he warned hard lessons urgently need to be learned from the circumstances of his brother’s death.

“How on earth can a man who was treated in the Central Mental Hospital for something as serious as happened in 2013 receive such a short amount of residential care?,” he asked.

“Even the treatment programmes for people with alcohol problems are longer.

“I have absolutely no doubt that Michael’s death and the tragedy that happened was a direct result of the chronic under-funding of Ireland’s mental health system for years,” he said.

The HSE insisted it has tried to work closely with the family on the issues involved.

"All parties concerned have been given the opportunity to comment for factual correctness etc., prior to the submission of the final draft by the investigators to the commissioner," a spokesperson said.

"Local mental health services have also provided support to the family and this remains available at the family's request."

However, Kevin said his family remain convinced that the December 2014 tragedy was entirely avoidable.

"We wanted an independent inquiry into what happened with Michael," Mr Greaney said.

"All I want is the truth - but we have been ignored and kept in the dark. It is unforgivable the way my family has been treated by the HSE and the Government.

"The HSE promised that our questions would be treated as a priority so as not to cause further hurt and suffering. But the opposite has been the case.

"We still don't have the report into Michael's treatment," Kevin said.

"It is absolutely unforgivable the way our family has been treated over the past four years."

"This is about finding out the truth and ensuring that lessons are learned and other families don't suffer our pain and loss."

Kevin said he believes an independent national public inquiry is now the only option as his family has lost all faith in the HSE's ability to examine its own dealings with such cases.

He said he had received "not even the courtesy of an acknowledgement" over his call for a national public inquiry into the mental healthcare dealings with other vulnerable adults involved in a number of recent murder-suicides.

He warned that Ireland must urgently learn lessons from the shocking spate of such tragedies over recent years - and claimed both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have shown no interest in mental health issues.

Mr Greaney said it was clear that major issues need to be clarified surrounding the mental healthcare dealings with some individuals involved in murder-suicides, existing national support services and the adequacy of resources for Ireland’s psychiatric services.

“I have said it again and again that we have no problem with any doctor that may have treated my brother – but I have a problem with the system and the chronic lack of resources that is provided for mental healthcare professionals in this country.”

“These kinds of tragedies will keep happening until we learn lessons and put proper systems and resources in place,” he added.

