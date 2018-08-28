The family of a young mother who was critically injured in a car crash, in which two people were killed, has said her surgery has been a success.

'Nothing is going to put our Rachel down' - Young woman critically injured in crash undergoes surgery

Rachel Elliott (25) was thrown from the Peugeot 306 that crashed into a wall and a pole in Bundoran, Co Donegal, in the early hours of August 19.

Mother-of-one Shiva Devine (20), originally from Ballintra, Co Donegal, but living in Belleek, Co Fermanagh, and Conall McAleer (20), from Fermanagh, were killed instantly in the accident.

Rachel, from Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, was brought to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital where for specialist treatment and underwent surgery yesterday.

Gardaí at the scene of the road accident in Bundoran, Co Donegal. Photo: PA

"Rachel has come out of surgery with all going good. Still a waiting game to see if she will be fit to walk or not... nothing is going to put our Rachel down," her sister Donna said.

Earlier this week, Donna said Rachel had shown signs of improvement.

Shiva Devine

“We want to thank everyone for your continuous support. Rachel has finally opened her eyes and there is an improvement. Please keep praying.

“We got the Padre Pio glove to bless Rachel. It’s in God’s hands now and we have great faith.

“As you can imagine, Rachel is in intensive care. Her immediate family are only getting in twice a day as they are extremely strict on visiting as she is so critically ill at this time. I hope you understand.

“We really appreciate your calls, texts and prayers. Please keep praying. We have to get Rachel home.”

The funerals of Shiva and Conall have taken place and mourners said prayers for Rachel and the other crash survivors.

It is understood there were six people in the car when it crashed.

The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene but presented himself to gardai later and was arrested.

He was questioned at Ballyshannon Garda Station before being released without charge.

A file has been prepared for the DPP.

Online Editors