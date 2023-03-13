| 11.4°C Dublin

Nothing has come of minister’s plea to the Catholic Church for land to address housing crisis at either local or state level

There is little evidence to show that the proposal ever resulted in formal engagement between any diocese and state agencies

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Ellen Coyne

Darragh O’Brien’s plea to the Irish Catholic Church for land to be used for housing has come to nothing, 18 months on from the unusual intervention.

In August 2021, the housing minister wrote to Archbishop Eamon Martin asking the church to identify any land within its ownership that could be used to help ease the housing crisis.

