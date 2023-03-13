Nothing has come of minister’s plea to the Catholic Church for land to address housing crisis at either local or state level

Darragh O’Brien’s plea to the Irish Catholic Church for land to be used for housing has come to nothing, 18 months on from the unusual intervention.

In August 2021, the housing minister wrote to Archbishop Eamon Martin asking the church to identify any land within its ownership that could be used to help ease the housing crisis.

An Irish Independent investigation has found little evidence that the proposal ever resulted in formal engagement between any diocese and state agencies, and no church-owned land has been made available to the state.

In his response the following October, Dr Martin commented that “sadly, this national crisis in housing has in large part resulted from political and economic choices made over recent decades”.

In a detailed letter, the archbishop set out what the church was already doing to help house vulnerable and elderly people. The Primate of All Ireland also challenged the Government’s Housing for All plan, and suggested that the targets within it weren’t ambitious enough.

The letter said that the Catholic Church would encourage “discussion and action at local level” but pointed out that “jurisdiction over church properties normally rests locally with charitable trusts both at diocesan and parish level”.

Mr O’Brien then agreed that local authorities were “best placed” to take the lead on future engagement with the State, and said he would issue a circular to local authorities to “instruct them to systemically reach out and engage” with the church at parish level.

The Irish Independent sent a Freedom of Information request to every local authority in the country, asking for a copy of the circular from the Department of Housing and copies of any correspondence between local councils and parishes about the use of church land for housing.

It then emerged that the Department never sent any circular to local authorities. When asked why, the Department of Housing explained that “no formal circular has (been) issued by the department as it was determined that the appropriate course of action to take was with the Land Development Agency, the State-sponsored body that has been created to coordinate land within public control to provide affordable and social homes and build communities across the nation.”

It is understood the LDA is in talks with some religious orders about the use of land for housing, but these talks are at very early stages

“The Land Development Agency (LDA) continue to engage with church authorities in relation to the possible collaboration on social and affordable housing,” the department said. But a Freedom of Information request to the LDA showed no evidence that the authority is currently talking to any church authorities about the use of land for housing.

Most of the documents released under the FOI request show heavily redacted discussion of sites within the LDA from 2020, a year before Mr O’Brien proposed talking to the church about land.

There was also some correspondence between the LDA and the Diocese of Galway, but this was regarding the proposed development on Sandy Road – a project that was announced in 2020.

It is understood the LDA is in talks with some religious orders about the use of land for housing, but these talks are at very early stages. The main role of the LDA is trying to provide housing on land that is already within state control. In a statement, the Department of Housing said “we cannot comment on what the LDA do or do not issue under FOI.”

Of the 23 dioceses in Ireland, the Diocese of Achonry, Killala, Clogher and Elphin all said that they were not aware of any contact from the LDA or the Department of Housing regarding the use of church land for housing.

The Diocese of Derry said the only land within its diocese that was within the Republic of Ireland was rural Donegal. The dioceses of Down and Connor, and Dromore are entirely within Northern Ireland. The other dioceses had not responded to enquiries at the time of writing.

A spokesman for the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference detailed the work that has been done to help provide accommodation for those in need, including working with the Red Cross to “upgrade parochial houses to provide appropriate accommodation to Ukrainian families”.

The Bishops’ Conference said it has also been providing “English language classes, information sessions, respite activities, Ukrainian language resources, and the purchase of basic goods”.

Since 2018, the agreed position of the Irish Catholic Bishops on the housing crisis is: that housing is a human right, and that the Constitution should reflect this; that housing provision can’t be left to the market and housing can’t be treated as a commodity, that there should be a “merciful” approach to mortgage arrears, and that housing should consider special needs, the rights of families and more equal living standards.