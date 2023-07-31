Nothing Compares: The story behind Sinéad O’Connor’s biggest hit and her rift with Prince

It may have been a worldwide success but the legend behind the song was not so receptive to O’Connor’s cover

Over the final bars of Nothing Compares 2 U, Sinéad O’Connor looked down the lens of the camera, smiled and waved. She was standing on the set of The Late Late Show in September 2019, as the Irish Chamber Orchestra accompanied her for a live performance of her most acclaimed and adored song. The warm smile was seized on by the public, who delighted in seeing O’Connor so happy.