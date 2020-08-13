'Not panicking helped them survive' - hero fisherman who rescued paddleboarders after 15 hours stranded at sea at Galway

One of the women who was rescued of the Aran islands being brought to Galway University Hospital. Ray Ryan.

A HERO Galway fisherman who rescued two women who were out paddleboarding and got stranded in the sea for 15 hours said that not panicking was key to their survival.

The two cousins, aged 17 and 23, were rescued at around noon today after an extensive search mission kicked off last night after 10pm when they failed to return after venturing out to sea at around 8pm.

Ellen Glynn (17) and Sara Feeney (23) were found about 27km (17 miles) from where they set off paddleboarding last night.

They spent around 15 hours on inflatable paddleboards at sea, drifting in the water, wearing lifebouys and swimsuits, able to stay on their paddleboards and out of the water throughout the night.

John Draper, Divisional Controller from the Valencia Coastguard told RTÉ that because they managed to stay out of the water, even though it was relatively warm, they managed to hang on to each other and survive.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline, seasoned fisherman Patrick Oliver, who rescued the two women with his son Morgan (18), said that the two women “did the right thing” by keeping a level head.

“They did the right thing, that’s for sure,” he said.

“That’s the thing, if you keep your head clear and not panic.”

“Lucky enough in fairness to them, they held on to a buoy on the surface and they held onto one another and that’s what kept them there until we found them.

“They tried to reach the island in the dark but couldn’t reach it.”

Strong north easterly winds blew the paddleboarders off shore.

“The wind that did it, if the wind was the opposite way, they wouldn’t have went anywhere.

“That’s the danger with them blow ups, when the wind is off shore, the wind can carry them out to sea.

“I’d say they hung on together throughout the night which was the best thing to do, so they didn’t separate.”

They were found hanging onto lobster pots.

“Morgan spotted them clinging on to the buoy in the distance.

“They were off the coast of Clare, near Inisheer.

“They were waving their paddles up in the air, they had us spotted.

“They are weak and tired of course, but they were sitting up and a little bit of chat out of them.

“They were delighted, they were fairly shook but they were thankful,” he said.

Once safely in the boat, named Johnny O, the women were brought to a nearby island, where a helicopter flew them to hospital.

“We bought a few bits and pieces, we brought food and water, few towels. We put hats on them, wrapped them in jackets to get them warm straight away.”

However, the brave fisherman said that it is not his first time rescuing people who have gotten stuck while out in the sea.

“Anyone that goes missing, there’s always a few phone calls made and everyone is up and gone,” added Mr Oliver.

