Rory McIlroy has said he "probably wouldn't" play golf with US President Donald Trump again, after he faced criticism for doing so three years ago.

McIlroy (31), the current World Number 1, was pictured playing golf with the president in Florida in 2017.

The Northern Ireland superstar faced a lot of criticism, including being called a "bigot", for playing with the president at his golf resort in Florida, but at the time defended his actions in a Twitter post.

"Whether you respect the person who holds that position or not, you respect the office that he holds," he said.

"Golf was our common ground, nothing else.

"I've travelled all over the world and have been fortunate enough to befriend people from many different countries, beliefs and cultures."

McIlroy said that he was made to be "guilty by association" for playing a round with the president.

He confirmed he had a "very enjoyable" day playing with Trump, and said that "he is very charismatic and was nice to everyone. He obviously has something, or he wouldn't be in the White House".

McIlroy added: "That doesn't mean I agree with everything - or, in fact, anything - that he says."

When he was asked if he would play golf with Trump again, McIlroy replied: "I know it's very self-serving of me to say 'no' and, if I don't, then it means then I'm not putting myself in a position to be put under scrutiny and that I'm avoiding that. But I probably wouldn't, no."

McIlroy also criticised the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and said that he has not been acting like a leader.

"We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now and the fact that he's trying to politicise it and make it a campaign rally and say that, 'We administer the most tests in world' like it is a contest - there's some stuff that's just terrible," said the Holywood man.

"It's not the way a leader should act."

Irish Independent