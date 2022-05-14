The fundraising efforts of Charlie Bird attached to his Croagh Patrick climb have surpassed the €3m mark.

Mr Bird, who was diagnosed with the terminal illness Motor Neurone Disease last year, summited Ireland’s holiest mountain last month to raise funds and awareness for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

He was joined by hundreds of well wishers and some of Ireland’s best known faces while hundreds of other planned climbs and fundraisers occurred nationwide following Charlie’s call to arms.

The ‘Climb with Charlie’ hikes took place not only in Ireland but also in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain. Around 10,000 supporters participated as he drew attention to the physical and mental battle people with motor neurone face.

More than 1,300 people raised funds online at more than 240 different climbs on April 2.

“Everyone who supported Climb with Charlie, by your efforts, love and the kindness you have ALL made this amazing three million figure possible,” wrote Mr Bird on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

“Yes we have reached three million raised for two great charities. And not finished yet. Thanks for extending the hand of friendship.

"I want to be honest I cried my eyes out when I saw the figure that we have raised three million euros. With my MND I cry a lot but today I am completely blown away by the kindness that everyone who supported climbwithcharlie has shown you are my heroes.”

Mr Bird announced earlier this week that his upcoming memoir named Time and Tide will be released this autumn.

The veteran broadcaster said the book has been written by his “great pal” the former RTÉ news editor Ray Burke and is being published by Harper Collins.

In a message posted online this week, Mr Bird wrote: “Published by Harper Collins and written by my great pal Ray Burke, who was my News Editor in RTÉ and had to put up with me for many years it will be released in the Autumn. Thanks Ray.”

According to the bookseller WH Smith, Time and Tide will be published on October 13.

Mr Bird said he was “lucky” to climb Croagh Patrick when he did, as his voice has now “gone” and his “swallow is getting worse”.

The former journalist said eating has become a “nightmare”.

“I am lucky I was able to climb Croagh Patrick. But with my voice gone I am now facing my biggest challenge yet. My swallow is getting worse. Sitting down now to eat is turning into a nightmare. But I can still extend the hand of friendship to everyone. Thanks for your support,” Mr Bird said last week.