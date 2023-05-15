Not enough gardaí on streets to combat attacks on refugees, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admits

There are not enough gardaí available on the streets of Dublin to effectively combat violent attacks on refugees, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted.

Mr Varadkar told reporters in Limerick he was “shocked and horrified” at the burning of refugee tents in Dublin City, and he was “worried” of further similar attacks happening.

“Well, look, I am worried about it; we've seen these kinds of things happen in other countries, and Ireland is a country like any other country, and there is always going to be an element of people who have far right views or racist views and an element of people who will turn to violence but I think we as a society, have to reject that unequivocally,” Mr Varadkar said.

“No human being should be burnt or attacked or have to face this kind of hatred, no matter where they're from, or what their backstory is; no human being should be treated in that way.”

“And what we're going to do is work with gardaí to make sure that those people are detected, that they're held to account, that they're brought to justice. So they can't harm anybody else. And we as a government, again, are doing everything we can to provide shelter for those who have come here

Asked if he thought there were enough Gardaí on the streets of Dublin City to tackle this, the Fine Gael leader replied: “I don't.”

Mr Varadkar said the government has “provided funding in the Budget for this year to recruit an additional 1,000 gardaí, and that will be more than enough to cover retirements and resignations” and bring the current force to 15,000 members.

“We're going to try and head for 15,000, and also we're hiring more Garda staff as well, and that helps to backfill positions so the guards can concentrate on law enforcement and being in public areas, and have some of that administrative burden relieved from them.”

Responding to criticism by the Irish Refugee Council that the government had left refugees here vulnerable, the Taoiseach said: “I think the Refugee Council is correct to say that we have a legal and moral obligation to provide shelter for people who come here to seek asylum, so they're correct in that regards.”

Mr Varadkar said Ireland had “accommodated almost all” of 100,000 refugees from Ukraine and “other parts of the world”, and that, despite anti-refugee sentiment growing here, he did not think there was “any lack of compassion or care from the Irish people”.

However, the Taoiseach warned Ireland is “running up against real capacity constraints”.

The government was “doing all that we can” to manage the crisis, and he pledged that “many of the people who haven't been offered accommodation will be in the next couple of days”.

Mr Varadkar said there was no excuse for the “terrible” attacks in Dublin.

He added: “No matter what conditions people face, where they come from, what their story is, why they're here, or where they live, nobody should be subjected to violence of that nature. Nobody should be threatened in the way those people were threatened. And while I accept the criticism made by the Irish Refugee Council, that's not in any way, to make excuses for the people who carry out these acts — They're the ones to blame.”

“I'm really shocked and horrified to see what happened in Dublin the last couple of days, whatever people's views are about immigration or asylum seekers or anything like that; these (people) are human beings, and no human being should be treated in the way that people were treated with those protests and the fires the other night, and I condemn it unreservedly.”

“I know the Garda Commissioner is carrying out a full investigation, so that we find who is responsible and make sure they're brought to justice, so they can't harm anybody else.”

The Taoiseach said he accepted that, “as a government that we have responsibilities as well”, but defending the government’s record on the issue, he added: “Lets not forget the bigger picture here...it's a refugee crisis on the scale that we've never experienced in our history, and yes, you know, we are at a point where we're finding it difficult to provide accommodation to everyone who comes here, but we'll certainly turn nobody away.”