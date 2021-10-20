There is insufficient evidence to support the use of antigen testing in schools despite a number of schools temporarily closing in recent days due to Covid outbreaks.

International research on the use of the rapid tests in schools does not point towards any benefit in doing so. HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing Niamh O'Beirne said.

“The international research doesn’t attest to that so, again, we’re guided by that and overall, the impact that would have on children, but the evidence isn’t there to support it at the moment,” Ms O’Beirne said on RTÉ’s Six One News.

The HSE said there are no current plans to reintroduce contact tracing in schools and that the data is “still telling us that there are very low levels of transmission in schools”. This comes as schools in Wexford and Wicklow closed due to large outbreaks of Covid-19 in recent days.

“The same basic measures remain important, such as not going to school or work if you have symptoms, and maintaining social distancing in schools,” Ms O’Beirne said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan expressed concern at today’s Nphet briefing about stories emerging of parents antigen testing children with Covid-19 symptoms to see if they are okay to attend school. Dr Holohan urged parents to keep kids at home if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

In recent days the Government has said antigen testing would play a role in keeping the country open after the lifting of restrictions.

Close to 150,000 people came forward for testing in the past week, Ms O’Beirne said, an 18pc increase on the previous week and is across all age groups.

“Tracers are finding that people are being more social than they were, have more close contacts than previously, and particularly we are seeing people with more than five close contacts as they are back at work and socially mixing,” Ms O’Beirne said.

The average number of close contacts reported to tracers is now three, Ms O’Beirne added.

The positivity rate nationally is at 12pc but there are counties in the South, particularly Kerry and Waterford, where positivity is at 19pc. There are counties in the Northeast that are also above average.

The HSE announced it will soon begin an antigen testing regime for all close contacts of positive cases. Testing kits will be mailed to all close contacts who are fully vaccinated and over the age of 12. They will be asked to carry out multiple antigen tests on themselves.

Currently, close contacts of positive cases that are fully vaccinated are not required to get a Covid test.

Close contacts who are unvaccinated will be required to restrict their movements and get a PCR test as normal and the antigen testing will not apply to them.

This new system will be in place by the end of next week, Ms O’Beirne said.