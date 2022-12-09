‘Not a wendy house’ will be built on site earmarked to house refugees fleeing Ukraine war, meeting told

Ukrainian refugees walk over a bridge at the border with Poland. Picture by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A meeting has been told “not even a wendy house” will be built on a site in Longford town earmarked to house dozens of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

In excess of 150 people attended a public meeting in the midlands town on Thursday amid reports senior officials from the Office of Public Works were set to fast-track plans to erect up to 40 modular homes on Longford town’s former greyhound track.

The seven-acre site was purchased by the local authority earlier this year, with a proposed skate park and mini harbour identified as possible new amenities for the land.

However, councillors were informed at a recent local authority meeting that the site had been identified as the 'preferred option' of OPW chiefs in a bid to deal with the country’s growing humanitarian crisis.

That prompted the setting up of an online petition which has so far garnered over 1,000 signatures and the calling of a public meeting by Independent councillor Gerry Warnock.

“We will not allow even a wendy house to be built on the dog track,” said Cllr Warnock, saying the move was a “sinister” move on the part of Leinster House bosses to dilute the decision-making powers of councillors at local level.

“There are two principal powerhouse objectives here; number one is they (OPW) locked out all public consultation by by-passing part VIII planning,” he claimed.

“They have locked out the elected members of Longford County Council to have any role in the decision-making process. That to me is anti community and undemocratic.”

A number of concerned members from local sporting organisations also spoke, headed by Alan Devlin of Stonepark Football Club.

He said the body spending €12,000 a year on training expenses alone, saying the track which is zoned solely for recreational use could offer the club a chance to establish a permanent base.

“If we could get a home for the soccer club the 161 kids we have could easily go to 260 or 360 because once you have a home you have some place to call a base,” he said.

Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty told the meeting of his own personal misgivings in the identification of the greyhound track and two other possible alternatives at Connolly Barracks and a parcel of land beside Longford’s Mall complex.

He said all three sites were critical to the future development of the town and plans for modular accommodation in any of these three locations would effectively eliminate them from the town’s future development plans.

Speaking ahead of a meeting between Department of Children officials, senior local authority figures and councillors on Monday, Mr Flaherty said: “I would be reasonably confident that whatever happens in terms of rapid build and modern construction technology homes that they won’t be happening on the dog track. The community has given its voice and said it won’t happen there.”

Fine Gael senator Micheal Carrigy said he too was adamant the site would remain a recreational one, but said the issue was one which could be rectified by the council itself.

“Ultimately the site was put forward by Longford County Council,” he said.

“No houses will be built on the site which has been earmarked for the skatepark but Longford County Council in my view still need to withdraw the site from the submission that was put in.”

The meeting took place as the State struggles to find accommodation for nearly 70,000 refugees have arrived to Ireland fleeing the war in Ukraine, along with several thousand other asylum seekers this year.

Locals in several towns have expressed concern at plans to house refugees in their areas, the most high profile of which has been repeated protests in the East Wall area of Dublin involving local people as well as right-wing activists, where several hundred asylum seekers are being housed in a former ESB office block.

However, there has been a warm welcome for refugees, too, with a rally in Fermoy, Co Cork, last weekend to welcome refugees to the town.