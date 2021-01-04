| 2.9°C Dublin

North’s 2021 census changes may not mean end of the Border

Birds fly around one of the cranes at the Harland and Wolff shipyard at sunrise in Belfast on New Year's Day. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters Expand

Birds fly around one of the cranes at the Harland and Wolff shipyard at sunrise in Belfast on New Year's Day. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

The Northern Ireland Census, due in March 2021, is expected to show a nationalist majority for first time in the North’s 100-year existence which is also being commemorated this year.

But a new academic study also suggests it does not mean an early border poll would mean a majority in the North for a united Ireland. The study by Dr Lawrence Cooley of the University of Birmingham suggests many in both communities are turning away from traditional unionist/nationalist identities. Dr Cooley writing in the British Journal of Politics and International Relations notes that the census in Northern Ireland has often been a politically-loaded undertaking. Some observers have dubbed the process “a crude sectarian headcount” with findings to somehow justify the maintenance of the union with Britain or a future united Ireland.

He also points to the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which provides for the UK’s Northern Ireland minister triggering a “border poll” on unity, if and when it was felt a majority might favour Irish re-unification. While the terms of this provision are quite deliberately left vague, many nationalists, and notably Sinn Féin, have argued that the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum inevitably brought such a border poll closer.

