North’s 2021 census changes may not mean end of the Border

The Northern Ireland Census, due in March 2021, is expected to show a nationalist majority for first time in the North’s 100-year existence which is also being commemorated this year.

But a new academic study also suggests it does not mean an early border poll would mean a majority in the North for a united Ireland. The study by Dr Lawrence Cooley of the University of Birmingham suggests many in both communities are turning away from traditional unionist/nationalist identities. Dr Cooley writing in the British Journal of Politics and International Relations notes that the census in Northern Ireland has often been a politically-loaded undertaking. Some observers have dubbed the process “a crude sectarian headcount” with findings to somehow justify the maintenance of the union with Britain or a future united Ireland.

He also points to the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which provides for the UK’s Northern Ireland minister triggering a “border poll” on unity, if and when it was felt a majority might favour Irish re-unification. While the terms of this provision are quite deliberately left vague, many nationalists, and notably Sinn Féin, have argued that the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum inevitably brought such a border poll closer.

While the United Kingdom as a whole voted 52:48pc in favour of “Leave,” the vote in the North saw 56pc back “Remain”. Some have argued that this majority pro-EU membership majority of itself points up the need for an early poll on the future of the Border. But Dr Cooley argues that recent studies suggest it might be far better to abandon the old Protestant-Catholic/nationalist-unionist assumptions and instead to see the immediate future as being one where neither Protestants or Catholics form a majority.” The writer also notes that the assumptions of several censusesgoing back to the immediate aftermath of the Good Friday Agreement were based on false and unrealistic assumptions. He cites one writer as saying it was wrong to assume: “All Catholics were nationalists, all would actually come out and vote, and all in a nationalist majority would vote Northern Ireland out of existence.” He puts the focus on two additional questions put into the census to meet human rights law and Eurostat demands. These involve asking religion “religion brought up in” and “national identity”. In the 2011 Census 40pc said they felt “British only”; 25pc “Irish only” and 21pc “Northern Irish”.