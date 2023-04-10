Northern peace is fragile in wake of threats, says Heaton-Harris

Warning on eve of Biden visit

Northern Ireland’s peace is fragile, London’s Northern Ireland Secretary has warned amid dissident republican threats of a terrorist attack before US president Joe Biden’s visit this week.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph today Chris Heaton-Harris said that peace on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement could not be taken for granted because of republicans who wanted to drag it back to “dark old days” of The Troubles.

The US president arrives in the North late tomorrow evening and after talks with British prime minister Rishi Sunak, Mr Biden will mark the anniversary with a speech on Wednesday in Belfast.

The visit will be seen as a significant endorsement of the Brexit deal negotiated by Mr Sunak in February.

Last night Mr Sunak said it was “the beginning of a new chapter” for Northern Ireland.

He urged the parties – including the dissenting DUP – to restore the power-sharing government at Stormont, ­saying: “There is work to be done”.

The anniversary events are at the centre of the biggest police operation for a decade in Northern Ireland after police chiefs warned they had “strong” intelligence that dissident republicans are plotting to launch terrorist attacks on police.

The terrorism threat level for Northern Ireland was raised from “substantial” to “severe” last month, meaning an attack is judged to be “highly likely”, ahead of Easter parades.

It followed the attempted murder of a senior detective in a shooting blamed on the new IRA.

Over the weekend a major search operation across Derry by counter-terrorism police was linked to a planned bomb plot.

Police also launched an investigation after some members of an Irish Republican Socialist Parade wore masks, a potential breach of terrorism laws that ban clothing associated with proscribed organisations.

Mr Heaton-Harris said recent events had demonstrated there was “a small number of people who want to drag us all back to the dark old days”.

“It’s a stark reminder of the fragility of peace,” he said.

“The peace provided by the (Good Friday) Agreement must never be taken for granted, it marked the beginning of a journey to build the best Northern Ireland.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also expressed his “frustration” at the failure to restore the power-sharing government – currently blocked by the DUP’s opposition to the Windsor Framework.

He said the absence of a functioning government was “simply not good enough” for the 1.9 million people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak said Mr Biden’s visit demonstrated the international support for the Good Friday Agreement but said all political leaders needed to “redouble our efforts on the promise made in 1998”.

He said the agreement was a “powerfully rare example of people doing the previously unthinkable to create a better future” for Northern Ireland, the BBC reported.