Northern Irish Afghanistan veteran: ‘I was 100pc behind role in the conflict… but I’m not anymore’

A Northern Ireland army veteran who was an ardent defender of the allies’ role in Afghanistan now says he has completely changed his mind.

Paul Johnston, a former Royal Irish soldier — whose heroism was featured in an acclaimed documentary — said he regrets ever going into battle in the war-torn region, and that the 20-year occupation was a waste of time.

The 36-year-old Co Down man’s comments coincided with the Taliban taking full advantage of the withdrawal of allied troops, leading to scenes of panic in the capital Kabul and elsewhere as thousands of desperate residents attempt to flee the region.

Among the evacuees was Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled abroad after his government gave way to the insurgents.

And Mr Johnston, who had previously supported the Afghan war effort despite losing close friends during his three tours — and having four former colleagues who took their own lives afterwards — said he now believes that the loss of life was in vain.

“I have always said that what we did in Afghanistan was 100pc worth it and that, despite everything I’ve gone through since, I would do it again in a heartbeat,” said Paul, who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“Now, however, my views have completely changed.

“If I could turn back time, I wouldn’t go. It’s been a waste of 454 British personnel, with countless others maimed for life or suffering PTSD like me.

“Above all, I’m thinking of the families who have lost loved ones because of this war.

“They have been clinging on to the belief that their sons and daughters had made a difference — well, now that difference has gone.”

As a 20-year-old, the former lance corporal survived the legendary 2006 siege of Musa Qala — a 40-day battle with Taliban insurgents in the remote desert town in Helmand province.

It was one of the most intense battles in military history, with 80 soldiers keeping hoards of Taliban fighters at bay. Mr Johnston and his colleagues even featured in a Channel 4 documentary — Heroes of Helmand: The British Army’s Greatest Escape — about the battle.

But the efforts of those involved were never recognised by the Ministry of Defence, who were accused wrongly of interpreting it as a withdrawal.

And the father-of-two said the way the troops were pulled out of Afghanistan is reminiscent of that episode.

“What I’m seeing now, that’s exactly what it was like at Musa Qala,” he said.

“We left there under the promises of the Taliban that they would leave the village leaders in charge. A few weeks later, once we had left, the Taliban came back and killed them.”

The Newtownards man said it was ridiculous that US President Joe Biden outlined a timetable of withdrawal which played into the hands of the insurgents.

“The Americans and UK government gave them a date and time to leave, which enabled the Taliban to take over the country in less than a week,” he said.

“What’s happened has been a real slap in the face for us former servicemen and women.”

He added: “It’s a betrayal of the soldiers, their families and the Afghan people.”

Meanwhile, another military veteran, Tim Collins, has said he doesn’t believe Afghanistan will again become a haven for terrorism — because neighbouring China will not allow that to happen.

The Belfast-born former Royal Irish Regiment commander added that the Taliban are now “in bed with the Chinese” and will be pragmatic about the future now that they have wrest back control of the war-torn country.

Mr Collins conceded that there’s “nothing that can be done” with the insurgents having taken full control of the region.

And Mr Collins said that seemingly everyone except the US president knew how this humanitarian catastrophe was going to play out.

“If you’re going to go in there in the first place, you need to have a plan and stay there, and clearly there wasn’t one,” said the 61-year-old, who helped liberate Kuwait after the Iraqi invasion of 2003.

“The governments [of the US and UK] have allowed themselves to be driven to a great degree by the media who know very little about geo-strategy — and that’s the problem.

“When people first went in, they were talking about ‘creating Belgium’ after three years in Afghanistan but, more realistically, it could have been Bangladesh in about 30 years.”

The veteran colonel suggested that another fundamental problem was that the Afghans the allies chose to listen to were “deeply corrupt people”.

“We should have called them out on that earlier, but by failing to do so we essentially handed the situation to the Chinese,” he said. “They will handle the situation better than we did. The Afghans won’t really be in charge.

“The people there will be allowed to do what they like to each other but they’ll be told they can’t export terrorism.

“In return, the Chinese will get all the mineral resources that exist in Afghanistan. And then the lights will gently go out.”