| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Northern Irish Afghanistan veteran: ‘I was 100pc behind role in the conflict… but I’m not anymore’

Ex-soldier Paul Johnston says he no longer feels that the loss of his colleagues in battle, and others later to suicide, was worth it

British Army veteran Paul Collins. Credit: Matt Dunham Expand

Close

British Army veteran Paul Collins. Credit: Matt Dunham

British Army veteran Paul Collins. Credit: Matt Dunham

British Army veteran Paul Collins. Credit: Matt Dunham

Claire McNeilly

A Northern Ireland army veteran who was an ardent defender of the allies’ role in Afghanistan now says he has completely changed his mind.

Paul Johnston, a former Royal Irish soldier whose heroism was featured in an acclaimed documentary — said he regrets ever going into battle in the war-torn region, and that the 20-year occupation was a waste of time.

The 36-year-old Co Down man’s comments coincided with the Taliban taking full advantage of the withdrawal of allied troops, leading to scenes of panic in the capital Kabul and elsewhere as thousands of desperate residents attempt to flee the region.

Most Watched

Privacy