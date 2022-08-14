Northern Ireland's two universities chase debts of more than £20m

Northern Ireland’s two universities are each owed just over £10m, according to newly-released figures.

Queen’s University is due £10.09m, while Ulster University is owed £10.02m.

Ulster has employed a specialist debt collection firm in an effort to recover some of the money.

Queen’s, however, has not hired any external debt recovery companies.

Both universities — which have around 50,000 full-time and part-time students between them — were contacted by the Sunday Independent in relation to the levels of debt.

Queen’s University said that as of the end of the most recent financial year, 2021/22, it was owed £10.09m in “total trade debt”.

It declined to reveal any information on the businesses or organisations which owe the university money, claiming it would have a “negative impact” on those named.

“Whilst there is a public interest in transparency of university finance, the university believes that disclosure would undermine trust and relationships with the university’s partners, and the public interest in maintaining these relationships outweighs the public interest in disclosure,” a spokesperson for

Queen’s said.

It confirmed it had not employed the services of a debt collection company to help recover any of the money it is owed.

Ulster University said the final details of its 2021/22 accounts were still to be audited and would be made available on its website.

However, in relation to the latest debt figures, the university said that on July 31 last year it had a “debtors balance” of £10,027,143.

Its “largest debtor” was the Student Loan Company (SLC).

“SLC funds a large portion of tuition fees and pays 50pc of this liability to the university in May of each year,” a spokesperson said.

Ulster, which has four campuses across Northern Ireland, said it has employed the services of a special debt recovery company, STA International, for 15 years.

The latest two-year contract, which runs from March last year, has an estimated value of £100,000.

A university spokesperson said: “The university has made use of external debt recovery services for 15 years for the purposes of recovering tuition fee debt, and debt related to accommodation/residences — mainly from students who are no longer registered with the university.

“Employment of external debt recovery services is standard industry practice across higher education and many other sectors, reflecting their efficiency and specific expertise. STA International is involved only in the recovery of student-related debt owed to the university.”

On its website, STA International states its dedicated student-debt collection service has secured £20m for universities in the past year. The company claimed to be currently pursuing student debts worth £134m.

STA International said 83pc of the debt it recovered was from within the UK but the company added it had also collected money from 136 countries.

It was revealed in April some students in Northern Ireland are leaving university with close to six-figure debts. At the time, one person from the North had a student debt balance topping £100,000, while more than 4,000 students had debts of between £50,000 and £99,000.

The figures were obtained by the Belfast Telegraph from SLC, which provides loans for students to help pay tuition fees and some living expenses.

Once a graduate begins earning a certain amount, they start repaying the loans.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request showed the extent of some graduates’ debts. The top five highest student loan balances of students from Northern Ireland were: £100,781; £96,218; £93,719; £91,542; and £91,074.