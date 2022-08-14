| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Northern Ireland's two universities chase debts of more than £20m

Queen’s refuses to use debt collectors, but Ulster employs firm to pursue loans for tuition and living costs

Queen's University Belfast. Expand

Close

Queen's University Belfast.

Queen's University Belfast.

Queen's University Belfast.

Ciaran O'Neill

Northern Ireland’s two universities are each owed just over £10m, according to newly-released figures.

Queen’s University is due £10.09m, while Ulster University is owed £10.02m.

Most Watched

Privacy