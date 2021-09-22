| 14°C Dublin

Northern Ireland’s Coca-Cola production ‘saved from UK CO2 crisis by Brexit protocol’

Northern Ireland bottlers are getting their carbon dioxide from EU countries while Britain remains paralysed by the closure of huge fertiliser factories

The Coca-Cola plant in Lisburn ©Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com Expand

Claire McNeilly

The manufacturers of Coca-Cola in Northern Ireland have moved to assure customers that they won’t run out of the soft drink any time soon.

Their confidence is in stark contrast to that of the British Soft Drinks Association, who claimed that UK manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left to produce fizzy drinks.

The association also warned that, due to Brexit, producers cannot import supplies of CO2 from the European Union.

