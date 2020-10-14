Northern Ireland to close schools and restaurants - Arlene Foster

Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will shut for two weeks over the half-term Halloween break in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, First Minister Arlene Foster said.

First Minister Arlene Foster announced the restrictions at a special sitting of the Assembly on Wednesday.

She said the rising figures were of “grave concern”.

“We fully appreciate that this will be difficult and worrying news for a lot of people,” she told MLAs.

“The Executive has taken this decision because it is necessary, and we discussed the impacts in great detail. We do not take this step lightly.”

Mrs Foster said the Executive hoped the restrictions would have two impacts.

“First, on the Covid transmission rates which must be turned down now, or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed,” she said.

“Second, we believe it marks a point where everyone, each and every one of us, can take stock and go back to the social distancing messaging. That is vitally important.”

In a joint letter, Ms Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said that the doubling rate of cases is of "grave concern".

"The numbers have continued to rise, the doubling rate is of grave concern, and hospitalisations are on the increase," Ms Foster and Ms O'Neill said in a joint letter to regional lawmakers detailing the new restrictions.

"This is deeply troubling and more steps are now urgently needed."

The moves do not amount to a full scale lockdown similar to that imposed during the first wave of the virus, but the measures nevertheless mark a significant ramping up of the administration’s response to spiralling infection rates.

The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, with the exception of takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the annual October school break from one week to two.

PA Media