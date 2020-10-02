A member of the swab team working at the Covid-19 test centre at DkIT earlier this year. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Northern Ireland reported 934 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, more than double the previous record daily total rate registered two days ago in the British-run region.

Northern Ireland's seven-day cumulative number of cases per 100,000 population shot up to 139.4 from 69.5 a week ago as a result, health department data showed.

The death occurred on Friday and was a man aged 80 or over who died in hospital in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.

There are 65 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with Covid-19, along with nine in intensive care units.

There are also 28 active care home outbreaks, while 209 outbreaks in such settings have been closed.

It comes as Northern Ireland's leading coronavirus advisers issued stark warnings to the public to "plan and prepare" for what could be a further two lockdowns.

Northern Ireland's chief medic Dr Michael McBride said there was a "narrow window of opportunity" to act after expressing concern at an increase in cases in other areas.

Meanwhile Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young has said it's possible there may be two periods of lockdown in Northern Ireland over the course of the winter.

Speaking on BBC NI's Nolan radio programme, Professor Young said; "I think it would be sensible to plan for the possibility of one or more periods of circuit break over the course of this winter."

Asked if the mid-term school holiday at Halloween would be a suitable time to introduce a short-term lockdown, Professor Young said: "In terms of the likely impact of a circuit breaker it would be more effective if schools were off at the same time than if schools were functioning."

