Northern Ireland Protocol Bill clears House of Commons with UK Government ‘top priority’ pledge

Attempts to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol have moved closer to becoming law, as the UK Government labelled it their “top legislative priority”.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill cleared the House of Commons after MPs voted 267 to 195, a majority of 72, to give it a third reading.

No amendments were made by MPs and British Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis said he hopes supporters of the proposals in Northern Ireland “may not have to wait too long” for them to become law.

But peers are expected to contest parts of the Bill when they consider it after the summer recess, setting up a lengthy showdown between the two Houses.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

Boris Johnson’s Government has said measures in the Bill to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

But the plans have been widely criticised by the EU, while Tory former prime minister Theresa May is among those to question the legality of the Bill.

Mr Ellis, speaking at third reading, said the UK Government has “no choice” but to proceed unilaterally.

He told MPs: “Unfortunately, whilst our door is always open, there does not appear to be a fruitful negotiation to be had with the European Union at present.”

Mr Ellis added on the measures: “We hope those eagerly waiting for them to come to pass in Northern Ireland will take heart that they may not have to wait too long and that the House of Commons has heard them.

Mr Ellis said: “This Bill is the Government’s top legislative priority.

“Given the grave situation in Northern Ireland it must be so. Negotiations will always remain a possibility and the Bill ensures that implementation of any agreement will not cause further delays.

“Negotiations tomorrow are always a day away but it is today in Northern Ireland and issues are clearly with us now. In the absence of other comprehensive and durable solutions the Government and Parliament must act.”



