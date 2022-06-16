| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Northern Ireland firms face losing access to single market if protocol bill becomes law

Boris Johnson Expand

Close

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Sam McBride

Northern Irish companies will almost certainly lose access to the EU single market if Boris Johnson’s legislation to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol becomes law, EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic has said.

The former Slovak diplomat gave a clear indication that the protocol’s key economic benefit for some firms could be lost if Mr Johnson does not back down.

Most Watched

Privacy