Northern Ireland elections: Sinn Féin make big gains as vote counting reach halfway stage

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 19/5/2023: DUP's Jeannie Archibald celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today . PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 19/5/2023: Neil Kelly of the Alliance Party celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 19/5/2023: The DUP's Alison Bennington celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Counting of votes begin on Friday at Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland's council elections.

DUP South Antrim MP Paul Girvan looks on as the votes are counted at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey (STEPHEN DAVISON)

Sinn Fein's Geraldine McAteer is the first councillor elected to Belfast City Council.

Sinn Fein's Annie O'Lone, Lucille O'Hagan and Henry Cushnahan celebrate being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey — © Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill celebrates with candidates and party workers as the count continues in the Northern Ireland council elections in Magherafelt (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images). — © Getty Images

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill with Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black while Green Party leader Mal O'Hara (inset) lost his seat on the city council.

The make-up of local government in Northern Ireland is starting to emerge with the count now at its halfway point.

Over half of the 462 council seats have been filled, with Sinn Féin leading the way and on course to be the biggest party.

The party had 81 councillors elected by 11pm, with gains made in several council areas.

Those included two historic breakthroughs for the party, with councillors elected in parts of Ballymena and Lisburn for the first time, both on the first count.

In the Ballymena Town DEA, Bréanainn Lyness received 926 first preference votes, while in Lisburn North, Paul Burke topped the first preference tally with 1,239.

Among the big name casualties were Green Party leader Mal O’Hara, who lost his seat in Belfast’s Castle DEA. Meanwhile, in Lisburn and Castlereagh, two former mayors – the DUP's Scott Carson and the Alliance Party's Stephen Martin – missed out.

There were 236 councillors elected at 11pm. Sinn Féin led the way with 81 councillors ahead of the DUP with 66 seats, the Alliance Party with 34 seats, UUP with 26 and the SDLP with 17 seats. There were eight independents and three TUV councillors.

The Green Party has one seat.

There have been 26 councillors elected onto Belfast City Council so far, with nine Sinn Féin seats, eight DUP, five Alliance, three SDLP and one Green Party councillor.

