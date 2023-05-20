Northern Ireland elections: Sinn Féin make big gains as vote counting reach halfway stage
Christopher Leebody and Brett Campbell
The make-up of local government in Northern Ireland is starting to emerge with the count now at its halfway point.
Over half of the 462 council seats have been filled, with Sinn Féin leading the way and on course to be the biggest party.
The party had 81 councillors elected by 11pm, with gains made in several council areas.
Those included two historic breakthroughs for the party, with councillors elected in parts of Ballymena and Lisburn for the first time, both on the first count.
In the Ballymena Town DEA, Bréanainn Lyness received 926 first preference votes, while in Lisburn North, Paul Burke topped the first preference tally with 1,239.
Among the big name casualties were Green Party leader Mal O’Hara, who lost his seat in Belfast’s Castle DEA. Meanwhile, in Lisburn and Castlereagh, two former mayors – the DUP's Scott Carson and the Alliance Party's Stephen Martin – missed out.
There were 236 councillors elected at 11pm. Sinn Féin led the way with 81 councillors ahead of the DUP with 66 seats, the Alliance Party with 34 seats, UUP with 26 and the SDLP with 17 seats. There were eight independents and three TUV councillors.