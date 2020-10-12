Northern Ireland could face six-week lockdown to halt significant increase in Covid cases

Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has recommended a six-week lockdown to halt the significant increase in Covid-19 cases.

If this goes ahead, it raises questions about how border counties in the Republic of Ireland will respond.

There has been an alarming rate of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland, with the past few days seeing over 1000 new cases with the Derry and Strabane region now having the highest rate of new cases in the UK.

It is understood that NPHET has been in contact with the NI government and it is expected that the three party leaders will meet later today.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said that Dr McBride would need significant data to justify putting the country in a hard six-week lockdown.

“What we’re asking the chief medical officer, why do we need a full lockdown in those areas where the infection rate is much lower so as to combat the spread of infection in places like Derry and Strabane?” he said on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

"I think that’s a fair question," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spell out his three-tier strategy on Monday with areas in England labelled as medium, high or very high risk, which will inform the “appropriate interventions” needed in each area.

Pubs, gyms and casinos will be forced to close and all but essential travel to and from coronavirus hotspots banned under new measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

