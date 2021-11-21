Northern Ireland Civil Service forks out £43,000 to ‘enliven dull offices’ with art

This painting of poet Michael Longley by Jeffrey Morgan was bought in 2017 for £10,000.

The Northern Ireland Civil Service spent almost £43,000 last year to expand its art collection.

Figures obtained by the Sunday Independent reveal that 143 paintings were bought in the 2020/21 financial year for the Northern Ireland Civil Service Art Collection.

The collection was started in 1963 by the then Prime Minister Captain Terence O’Neill, in order to “enliven otherwise dull government offices”.

The first piece of the collection was a painting called Going to the Races, which was bought in August 1963 for £60. Since then, hundreds of paintings and other forms of art have been bought for the collection.

When last valued in 2012, experts estimated the collection had an overall value of around £2m.

Much of the collection is on public display in government buildings across the North, including Stormont parliament building and the North-South Ministerial Council’s headquarters in Armagh.

Despite the significant financial impact of the Covid pandemic, more pieces have been added to the collection over the past year.

The prices paid for the recently-purchased artworks range from £25 to £1,999, which was the amount spent on a painting called Great Auk by artist Julian Friers.

The great auk was a penguin-like animal which was once common around the Atlantic coast of Ireland but became extinct some time in the mid-19th century.

To date, the most expensive item purchased for the Northern Ireland Civil Service Art Collection was a painting of renowned poet Michael Longley holding a wren (Wren, Carrigskeewaun, Michael Longley). The painting by Jeffrey Morgan was bought for £10,000 in August 2017.

All the new artworks purchased in recent years for the Northern Ireland Civil Service Art Collection have been added to the hundreds of other items in the collection.

As well as those items purchased, artworks have also been donated to the collection in the almost 60 years it has been in existence.

While a number of pieces were and are on loan for display in non-civil service buildings such as Belfast City Hall, decorating public access areas in ministerial and civil service offices in government buildings has, however, continued to be the collection’s principal purpose. The Department of Finance, which manages the art collection, said that at any one time over 1,000 pieces are on loan.

The remainder of the artwork is stored by Stormont Estate Management Unit and can be viewed by arrangement.

In 2016, the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, initiated a review of how the art collection was managed and promoted. He set up a panel, made up of some of the leading figures in the Northern Ireland arts sector, to come up with ideas on how more people could view and appreciate the collection.

It emerged during this process that a moratorium had been placed on the purchase of new items for the collection from 2004.

In its recommendations, the panel advised the moratorium be ended and a budget of around £40,000 be made available each year for the purchase of new artworks to add to the collection. The panel said the collection could be “deemed historic” and highlighted the importance of managing and adding to it.

“The panel considers it would be inappropriate to sell the current collection. Given its cultural and historical significance, it could never be replaced,” its report stated.

The expert panel also recommended the collection be promoted as a “living collection” and said it should be a “source of enjoyment and inspiration” for a wide range of local communities to experience, including an educational resource for schools and young people.

Following the panel’s report, Mr Ó Muilleoir said his department would be investing £160,000 to buy new items for the civil service art collection. He also agreed to organise a series of exhibitions to promote the collection to a wider audience.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance last week told the Sunday Independent that a number of the panel’s recommendations have been implemented.

“These include the commencement of a programme of art procurement in 2017/18 which has continued in subsequent financial years; the establishment of a purchasing partnership with the Arts Council; a review of the historical and cultural significance of the collection, which was completed in December 2017,” they said.

“The Department is also currently exploring options for loaning the collection to community organisations. Virtual and physical exhibitions have taken place.

“The Department also introduced procurement guidance for public bodies carrying out publicly funded infrastructure projects to include an allocation for the provision of art in qualifying projects.”

The spokesperson confirmed no items had been added to the collection between 2004 and 2016.

“Some pieces were purchased by individual departments during this period, which were later moved into the Civil Service collection.”

The artwork is displayed/stored in the following buildings across the civil service office estate: Adelaide House, Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, Belfast Chambers, 2-4 Bruce Street, Castle Buildings, Causeway Exchange, Centre House, Clare House, Clarence Court, Coleraine Crown Building, Dundonald House, Goodwood House, Great Northern Tower, Headline Building, Invest NI HQ, H&S Executive Ladas Drive, Massey House Netherleigh, Northern Ireland Audit Office HQ, North, South Ministerial Council HQ, Orchard House, Parliament Buildings; Rathgael House, Stormont Castle, Stormont Castle Cottages, Stormont Castle Stables, Stormont House and Victoria Hall.