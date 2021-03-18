| 8.7°C Dublin

North Carolina DA warns murder retrial for Molly and Tom Martens is not automatic

Martens family hint at possible plea deal as father and daughter expected to apply for release from prison

Molly Martens arrives at Davidson County court house for pre-trial motions in June 2017. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Killers Tom and Molly Martens will not automatically face a retrial in the US over the brutal murder of Limerick businessman Jason Corbett (39).

The shock revelation came as a North Carolina district attorney confirmed he must now decide on whether any retrial should be staged – and that decision will not be taken for some time.

Davidson County district attorney Garry Frank – who successfully prosecuted Tom (71) and Molly Martens (37) in 2017 for second-degree murder – acknowledged that a number of factors will be taken into account in any retrial decision following the ruling of the North Carolina (NC) Supreme Court which dramatically quashed the convictions for the father and daughter.

