North Carolina DA warns murder retrial for Molly and Tom Martens is not automatic

Killers Tom and Molly Martens will not automatically face a retrial in the US over the brutal murder of Limerick businessman Jason Corbett (39).

The shock revelation came as a North Carolina district attorney confirmed he must now decide on whether any retrial should be staged – and that decision will not be taken for some time.

Davidson County district attorney Garry Frank – who successfully prosecuted Tom (71) and Molly Martens (37) in 2017 for second-degree murder – acknowledged that a number of factors will be taken into account in any retrial decision following the ruling of the North Carolina (NC) Supreme Court which dramatically quashed the convictions for the father and daughter.

Mr Frank's comments came as a member of the Martens family hinted that a plea to a lesser charge may now be considered by the defence legal teams – a move that could potentially scupper any retrial.

Read More

The NC Supreme Court ruled by a wafer-thin 4-3 vote that evidential issues were prejudicial to the Martens and quashed the convictions – with both now expected to apply for release on bail from prison.

Mr Martens, a former FBI officer, and Ms Martens, the second wife to Irish widower Mr Corbett, have served almost four years of the 20- to 25-year prison terms they received after being convicted by unanimous vote of a Davidson County Superior Court jury of second-degree murder.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Frank said a retrial is not automatic and rests entirely on his decision following a careful examination of all aspects of the case.

These are understood to include the Supreme Court ruling and evidential issues arising, the time lapse since the original trial, any plea deal offered and the logistics of a retrial including the number of witnesses who are deceased or who may now be retired.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the judicial system in North Carolina will also be taken into account. It is understood there is a backlog of 20 murder and manslaughter cases awaiting hearing.

"That is correct (there is no automatic retrial)," Mr Frank said. "There is a 20-day period after the opinion of the (NC Supreme) court comes out for what is called the mandate of the court.

"At that point in time, when the mandate of the court goes into effect it is transferred back to the Superior Court here in Davidson County and becomes my case to deal with from that point forward.

"We are already starting the process of reviewing it. I have met with the victim's family by Zoom and we are already in the process of evaluating how to go forward.

"It is like any other matter, once it is indicted and awaiting trial, in our jurisdiction it is in the hands of the district attorney to decide how to proceed and what to do."

Mr Frank said that, if a retrial is ultimately decided upon, he is confident another conviction can be secured.

"We are back at square one – we will have to track down all the witnesses, etc. What has happened in this case since the verdict came in has nothing to do with the basic brutal facts."

Mr Frank also noted comments from the Corbett family in Limerick who said they retained full faith in the Davidson County prosecutors and police, despite their devastation at the NC Supreme Court ruling.

Connor Martens, son of Tom Martens and brother of Molly Martens, revealed his sister collapsed in prison when she was told the news of the NC Supreme Court decision to quash their convictions.

"I know the attorneys need to meet about a potential new trial or if there is a plea, etc," he said in a social media posting.

"It has been a long time coming – they have been in prison since August 2017. It is huge that more than one appellant court has affirmed that the trial was unfair, and on multiple counts.

"There was evidence that was not let in that should have been let in. If there is a new trial it will be hugely beneficial for us – it corroborates what we say.

"I got to talk to my sister (Molly) right before this and she is unbelievably happy. When she first got delivered the news she kind of collapsed – it was such a relief after such a long period of time."

The five-week trial of the Tennessee father and daughter heard the Irish father of two was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and a concrete paving brick as he slept in his North Carolina home on August 2, 2015.

An attempt had been made to drug him, he was beaten even after he was dead and the trial heard the father and daughter delayed calling emergency services to ensure Mr Corbett was dead when paramedics arrived.

While Tom and Molly Martens claimed they acted in self-defence, both were found without a cut, scratch or bruise at the scene.

In contrast, Mr Corbett’s skull was so badly shattered that a pathologist was unable to accurately count the number of blows inflicted.

The Corbett family maintain the Limerick businessman was murdered because he planned to take his two children back to Ireland amid concerns over Ms Martens’ mental health and bizarre behaviour.