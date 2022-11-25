Norma Foley talks to survivors and others about shape of Government response to sex abuse at Spiritan schools

Education Minister Norma Foley is continuing to talk with survivors and others about the shape of the Government’s response to clerical sexual abuse in Spiritan schools.

The minister, who is examining the range of possible options, will engage with opposition education spokespersons next week and is also consulting with child welfare experts and others.

In a statement to the Dáil yesterday, she also revealed that the gardaí had received 32 contacts about sexual abuse at six schools run by the Spiritans, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers, since RTÉ’s Blackrock Boys documentary earlier this month.

The 32 reports relate to alleged incidents between 1954 and 1991 at Blackrock College, its junior school Willow Park, St Mary’s College, St Michael’s College and Templeogue College, all in Dublin, and Rockwell College, Co Tipperary.

Ms Foley said 27 of the contacts are survivors, three are witnesses and two are from people on behalf of survivors.

She said it was vitally important that survivors of sex abuse had the opportunity to be heard in full and with appropriate respect and sensitivity. They needed to know there would be a serious response from the Government.

“Right across the House, we are united in calling for a survivor-led response,” she said.

The minister thanked the survivors who had engaged with her to date who “are telling me what they would like to see happen”.

She said she hoped that a thread of commonality in terms of an approach or approaches would come through so that she could work further with the Government, opposition and, primarily, with survivors to arrive at a general consensus for the most appropriate way forward.

“I will return shortly to Government with proposals,” she said.

Ms Foley said the Government owed it to the survivors to ensure the inquiry would best deliver the outcomes they felt of most importance.

“In order to ensure that any such response will indeed be effective and survivor-led, it is important at this stage to carefully consider the range of options open to achieve these outcomes whilst acknowledging and analysing the strengths and challenges inherent in any single approach,” she said.

Every survivor who had spoken with her had spoken of how they had entered into this stage or entered in the past into engagement with the Spiritans, or with the gardaí or other legal avenues, “entirely unsupported and how difficult that has been,” she said.

Ms Foley said for them, there was “no doubt but that a significant body or work lies ahead”.

The next steps would include speaking to survivors on an intensive basis, engaging with her government colleagues and opposition, and considering the expertise required to help form a coherent picture of what kind of inquiry would achieve the outcomes required and analysis of the learnings from previous inquiries.

They would also consider the response of the Spiritans in terms of restorative justice, provision of supports, how complainants are treated and supported, and whether accountability standards were being met.

Before the documentary, 233 men had made allegations of abuse against 77 Spiritan priests in Ireland and overseas, dating back to the 1970s and the order had paid €5m in settlements.

Since then, at least 60 more allegations have been made to the congregation, while reports to garda have risen from six in the week after the broadcast to 32.