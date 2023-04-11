Norma Foley confirms primary schools’ minor works grant funding of €29m

Primary and special schools will share €29m for maintenance and small scale improvement works to their building and grounds.

The annual funding - known as the minor works grants - for 2023, had been in doubt because of financial pressures on the school building programme.

Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed the money will be available.

She said arrangements were being made for the early payment of these grants to provide schools with a good lead in period to plan and undertake works.

The minister said it would support the operation of schools going into the 2023/24 school year.

Earlier this year, 58 building projects were paused because of concerns about funding and Ms Foley could not confirm that minor works grants would be paid.

However, negotiations with the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform, yielded extra funding.

Last week it was announced the pause button was being lifted on the 58 projects.

Schools have the autonomy to use the funding for maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds.

Other uses for funding include the purchase of standard furniture and physical education equipment, the purchase of floor coverings and window blinds and the purchase of IT related equipment.

Schools receive a basic grant of €5,500, plus a payment for each pupil, to the value of €6,610 for a school with 60 enrolments to €14,750 for school with 50o pupils.