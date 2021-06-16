Nora Quoirin: Malaysian Judge overturns misadventure ruling leaving door open for further police investigation into her 2019 death

Nora Quoirin was 15 when she died in Malaysia in 2019.

A Malaysian judge has overturned the coroner's ruling of death by misadventure in the case of Nora Quoirin, an Irish-French teenager that died in a jungle resort in 2019.

Judge Azizul Azumi Adnan overturned the initial ruling of death by misadventure and ruled that there should be an open verdict in the case.

This could clear the way for the family of Nora to pursue another police investigation into her death in the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4, 2019.

Nora’s family had said the coroner’s initial ruling of death by misadventure had left them “utterly disappointed”.

The family believe Nora would not have wandered out into the jungle on her own and believe she was abducted from the cottage which they were staying in.

After an extensive search, Nora’s body was found nine days after she went missing on August 13, beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Police believed she climbed out of the cottage window on her own, with no evidence of any foul play, but Nóra’s parents said she was likely kidnapped because she had mental and physical disabilities and would not have wandered off on her own.

Nora was only wearing underwear when she went missing, but her body was found naked.

