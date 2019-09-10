The farewell service for tragic teen Nora Quoirin has heard how the schoolgirl 'gifted others with immeasurable joy and had a 'wicked sense of humour'.

The farewell service for tragic teen Nora Quoirin has heard how the schoolgirl 'gifted others with immeasurable joy and had a 'wicked sense of humour'.

Nora Quoirin 'loved cuddles with her mummy' and 'gifted others with immeasurable joy', farewell service told

For 10 days the world was united with the family of Nora Quoirin as they desperately searched for the missing teenager in the Malaysian jungle praying for her safe return.

This afternoon hundreds of mourners gathered with her devastated parents, Meabh and Sebatien, in Belfast for a farewell service for the 15-year-old.

She was remembered as the girl with the wicked sense of humour, who could list off every capital city in the world and who loved most of all cuddles with her Mummy.

The teenager, who had learning disabilities, vanished without trace while on a family holiday. Following a massive search operation, her body was found 10 days later.

Read more here: 'We're struggling to understand events of last 10 days' - family of Nóra Quoirin want answers to 'many questions'

The Order of Service for the funeral mass of Nora Quoirin at St Brigid's Church, Belfast. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Addressing the packed St Brigid's Church, where Nora had been baptised 15 years ago, Presbyterian minister Rev Ruth Patterson, a family friend, told mourners about the loves of "Nora Bean", or "Noisy Nora" as her friends called her.

"Nora loved school and her teachers. She especially loved food tech lessons where she made new dishes each week before phoning her Granda to make him jealous about what she had cooked," she said.

Rev Patterson told how Nora doted on her baby cousins, however her best friends were her sister Innes and brother Maurice.

"(They) were the most amazing siblings you could ever have and did everything for her and often got squashed in return," she said to laughs from the congregation.

She described Nora as having a "wicked sense of humour" who often regaled family and friends with jokes from her joke book.

"She loved beasts and monsters like the Gruffalo and her pet tropical fish were called things like Butter and Toast, Ketchup, Hot Chocolate and Fishfingers.

"Nora loved playing with her Kindle. On one occasion her dad said 'You're spending too much time on your Kindle', to which Nora replied: "Don't worry Daddy, I'm reading the 'Washington Post'."

Mourners heard about the teenagers's "crazy memory", where she could tell you how many steps there were up the Eiffel Tower or "what she ate on her birthday seven years ago".

But amidst her busy life, what she loved most of all were "cuddles with her Mummy and getting her night-time story".

"This was her special time," explained Rev Patterson.

Meanwhile parish priest Fr Edward O'Donnell said while Nora "depended greatly on others" she also "gifted others with immeasurable joy".

He said for "10 days the world was united with Meabh and Sebastien...but our prayers for Nora's safe return were not answered".

"We who grieve for Nora hold her memory in love, believing all the bonds of love and affection...do not unravel with death."

Following the service, Nora's ashes were brought to Milltown Cemetery for burial.

Read more here: Timeline: How 'unbearable cruelty' was visited upon the Quoirin family in search for Nóra

Online Editors