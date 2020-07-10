Nora Quoirin inquest to take place at the end of August

Tragedy: Nóra Quoirin was found dead after 10 days missing in the Malaysian jungle. Photo: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family handout/PA Wire...A

An inquest determining the cause of death of Irish schoolgirl Nora Quoirin will begin at the end of August following a hearing in Malaysia today.

Nora Quoirin (15) was reported missing on August 4 after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70km south of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager was found dead after 10 days missing in the Malaysian jungle while on a family holiday and her parents have demanded answers.

While police ruled out foul play in her death, an autopsy showed that she had died from internal bleeding, which may have been caused by prolonged hunger and stress.

However, Malaysian news outlet The Star reports today that the Coroner’s Court in Malaysia will hold a two-week inquest beginning August 24.

The court will hear testimonies from 64 of the 102 witnesses which were shortlisted for the inquest.

However, her family believes there was a criminal element to her disappearance as she was a special needs child and they claimed she had never before left them voluntarily.

The Star reports that lawyer for Nora’s parents Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin Sankara N. Nair, had earlier asked the court if the proceedings could be conducted in English as Nora’s family was in the UK and would not be able to attend the hearing.

He also told the court that he planned to call a forensic expert who had performed the second autopsy on Nora Anne's remains in the UK, to assist in the inquest.

Online Editors