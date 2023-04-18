Non binary people excluded in proposed domestic violence agency, TDs to be told

Non binary people are excluded in a proposed domestic violence State agency, the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) will tell TDs and Senators.

New laws aiming to clamp down on domestic, sexual and gender based violence will underpin a new dedicated State agency, which will be tasked with overseeing extra refuge spaces and delivering services to victims.

The work of the Agency will be overseen by a non-executive board.

The proposed new domestic violence laws will be scrutinised in depth by the Dáil’s Justice Committee in the coming weeks.

However, TENI will raise concerns around the appointment of members to the board overseeing the agency, Dáil’s justice committee on Tuesday will be told.

The new laws only refer to gender equality in board appointments and this does not “consider the reality of identities beyond the binary of men and women”.

“This wording while admirable in its aim would see an exclusion of non-binary people in terms of this measure, with their reality invisible in the methodology being used,” chief executive of TENI Tina Kolos Orban will tell politicians.

“We would hope that further work could be made around including steps to ensure broader diversity within the agencies new board and the use of best practice measures such as diverse panels and other techniques.”

TENI will also ask TDs and Senators what steps will be taken to ensure board members have the experience and expertise of the needs of transgender and non-binary people.

Transgender people often “fear” accessing domestic violence services “due to the impact of ongoing media narratives in this area” and the experiences of some trans people being having their “gender denied or stigmatised”.

The Men’s Development Network will propose amending the proposed laws to include “men and boys” as allies in domestic violence prevention.

Membership of the board should also be “inclusive” and reflect people who have experienced domestic violence.

The Rape Crisis Network will also raise concerns about the Government’s proposed agency and if it has any role in deciding on policies.

“If the board has no strategic role then the Agency cannot be said to have a policy leadership role or independence,” executive director Clíona Saidléar will tell the committee.

There is also a “lost opportunity” with the national domestic violence strategy lacking an independent monitoring mechanism, Ms Saidléar will tell the committee.