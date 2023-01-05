Nollaig na mBan: when, why and how do we celebrate Women’s Christmas in Ireland?

‘Women’s Christmas’ or Nollaig na mBan is also known as Little Christmas and is regarded as the end of the Christmas season.

It falls on January 6, the Christian Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings’ Day, which marks the visit of the Three Wise Men to Bethlehem after the birth of Jesus.

How is it celebrated?

Traditional Irish celebration of Nollaig na mBan focuses on the role of the woman in the household, relieving her of the household chores and leaving the work up to the men for the day.

It is a day when women would head to the pub and “inhabit this man’s domain without shame” according to Irish actress and writer Sheila Flitton.

Women would call to the houses of their friends to chat, relax in each other's company and enjoy some last pieces of Christmas cake.

In the modern day, where more men are involved in housework, the tradition is celebrated by acknowledging the role and accomplishments of women in society.

Irish people now often associate January 6 with the end of the Christmas season, and the tree and decorations are taken down for another year.

This is due to the old, traditional superstition that it was bad luck to pack away the tree and decorations before the 12th day of Christmas, which falls on January 5.

What is there to do?

Women around the country will take part in post-Christmas swims to mark Nollaig na mBan, while a number of other events have also been organised.

The Irish Writers’ Centre will host their annual event for Nollaig na mBan entitled ‘Home is a Place in the Mind’ to celebrate the achievements of women in Ireland and internationally.

The event will take place in the Irish Writers’ Centre in Dublin at 7pm on January 6.

Appearances will be made from Louise Nealon, Suad Aldarra and Nithy Kasa. They will offer a series of fast-paced commissioned Soapbox performances, sharing personal narratives on their views of home.

Many more will be there on the night, including Catherine Dunne and Dr Roja Fazaeli, as well as musical entertainment from ESSIRAY.

Nollaig na mBan at Knightsbrook Hotel in Co Meath includes a Little Christmas Ball on January 6.

A Celebration of Hope on Nollaig na mBan will be hosted in the Smock Alley Theatre on January 6.

The event will focus on celebrating the progress made in tackling the stigma associated with mental ill health, celebrate all those who have struggled and found support for their mental health, and celebrate those who work to support and empower others.

Erica Cody, host of RTE’s ‘The Main Stage’ headlines this evening of performance and hope.

She will be joined by Barbara Brennen, coordinator of See Change, as well as musician Robert Grace.

The event begins at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at €20 per person.

The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon, in conjunction with the Reading Room, will host an evening of music, chats, and inspiration from women working in arts and culture.

It will feature writer and reporter Carole Coleman, her mother former county councillor and businesswomen Kathleen Coleman; musician Amy O’Hara and her daughter Seanna; deputy general manager of the Bord Gáis Rebeccah Farrell, and actor Lauren Farrell.

The event will be at 8pm at The Dock and tickets are priced at €16.

Nollaig na mBan ladies’ lunch 2023 will also be held on January 7 at the Royal St George Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire, priced at €45 per person.