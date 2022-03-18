Noel Walsh, who passed away after contracting Covid in 2020, was one of the GAA’s leading lights

CLARE GAA lost one of its leading lights in 2020 with the passing of Noel Walsh.

Mr Walsh (85) hailed from Miltown Malbay, Co Clare and was a proud St Joseph’s clubman. His contribution to the county’s GAA scene is appreciated to this day.

Mr Walsh served three terms as Clare senior football manager and was a selector for over 20 years, including for Clare’s historic 1992 Munster Championship success. He also served as chairman of both the Clare county board and the Munster Council.

He dedicated his life to the GAA, his family and the Irish Army, in which he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He trained with Ronnie Delany in the Curragh before Mr Delany went on to become one of Ireland’s greatest ever runners.

Mr Walsh’s son, Carl, told the Irish Independent: "My mother Ursula often joked that she was a GAA widow, and in many respects that was true. He loved his job in the army, but he never went on a tour abroad because he loved the GAA even more.”

Despite being a West Clare football stalwart, Carl said one of his father’s proudest moments was handing the Munster Hurling Cup to Clare captain Anthony Daly in 1995. Many young GAA players benefitted from Mr Walsh’s vision as he launched the first third-level GAA scholarships in Munster.

Carl, based in Melbourne, only got to meet sympathisers close to 18 months after his father’s death due to travel restrictions. He said it was not landmark achievements people remembered his father for, “but the little acts of kindness he did for them on a personal level. He was an ally of the players within the county board”.

He is survived by his loving wife Ursula, son Carl, daughters Lisa and Noelle, grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends.