‘Nobody wants to see people have to sleep in the airport’ - Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has described the plight of Ukrainian refugees sleeping in Dublin Airport as “not acceptable” but said there are no plans to place a cap on numbers.

The shortage of accommodation has resulted in Ukrainian refugees who are new arrivals spending some time in the Old Terminal Building at Dublin Airport, while the government scrambles to provide shelter.

Figures showed that over 160 people were transferred out of the airport over the course of yesterday.

Mr Varadkar said the government has already identified a second reception centre similar to Citywest- which is now full, but contracts have not yet been signed.

Speaking in Galway at the announcement of 200 jobs at the Medtronic med-tech manufacturer, the Tánaiste said Ireland is facing an unprecedented situation fuelling the emergency accommodation crisis.

“Nobody wants to see people have to sleep in the airport.

“That’s not an acceptable situation, but we shouldn’t be blind to what is happening in the world at the moment. We have a war in Europe for the first time in 40 years.

“There are 2m refugees in Poland, 350,000 in the Czech Republic, a country smaller than us and camps in France and Greece, and they have had them for a very long time.

“What we are seeing in Ireland is something we have never seen before 40,000 people have come from Ukraine.

“Another 15,000 expected (this year) in terms of international protection. That is not far off 100,000 people coming to the country this year.

“Some of it is planned, and some of it is unplanned, and it is going to be difficult to deal with.

“And we are going to have to pull out all the stops to provide additional accommodation.

“We are going to do everything we can, but this is an unprecedented situation and one that is being faced by governments across Europe because of the war in Ukraine.”

“Certainly, in relation to people coming from Ukraine, we don’t have any plans to limit numbers. Bear in mind this is part of European law, so it is actually not in our authority in any case to limit numbers of those coming from Ukraine.

“And bare in mind while we are struggling with 40,000 who have come from Ukraine, Poland has 2m.

“We are really taking our fair share and probably not even quite that.

“Five million people have been displaced from Ukraine.

“An appalling illegal, cruel war is being waged on the people of Ukraine, and if we turn our backs on them and say no, what happens to them? They end up in an even worse situation in France, Germany or Poland, and that wouldn’t be right.”

Mr Varadkar said a second reception centre has already been identified to process and accommodate those seeking asylum.

“The next step is to identify another reception centre like the one in Citywest. One has been identified, but I can’t go into details until contracts are agreed.”

The Tánaiste also described the processing of accommodation offers from the public as “too slow.”

We need to step up the processing and accepting of offers. A lot of people are willing to make available places in their own homes. I have done that some months ago.

“Other people have been willing to offer properties, and I think it has been far too slow to get that through the system.

“There is no country in Europe that has millions of empty homes waiting for refugees to arrive.

“This is something we haven’t seen on our continent really in the best part of 70 years.

“This is what a refugee crisis looks like, unfortunately. The response is a humanitarian one first to provide people with safety and then basic services like food, for example, and then the paperwork they need to start a new life in Ireland.”

Asked if the government would revisit the €400 incentive offered to homeowners who take in Ukrainians, Mr Varadkar said, “the vast majority of people who are willing to provide a holiday home or offer space in their own home aren’t interested in money.”

“That’s not what it is about.

“It’s people responding to what is a humanitarian need.

“I can guarantee you that people in Poland who have taken a million people into their homes they are not getting €400.”

Mr Varadkar again echoed previous comments that the coalition government will survive the four-year term.

“I’m very happy with the performance of Fine Gael ministers and the entire parliamentary party, we are all working hard in our briefs, and I believe showing real results across the different departments we are responsible for.

“I believe this government will last the full term.”

“I’m around long enough. I always remember people saying the Fine Gael/Labour government wouldn’t last the full term, and it did.

“I remember people not thinking a minority government involving Fine Gael and Independents would last four years, and it did.

“So long as the government stays united and is united, this government will last until late 2024 or early 2025. And who knows after that, we may even be re-elected.”

Responding to a question about the shortage of long-term accommodation lettings in Galway city and the abundance of short-term lets on Air BnB, the Tánaiste said there was a place for Air BnB in the housing market.

“First of all, what we need is more properties available, more homes and apartments built.

That is the solution to this problem.

“The amount of new homes being built is increasing by 25,000 this year across the country, which is more than any year for maybe ten years, with another 35,000 under construction.

“More supply is the main part of the solution to this problem but not the only part of the solution but the main part of the solution.

“And I do believe in more regulation of short-lets, and that is planned and underway.

“But I also need to point out there is a place for short-term lets.

“There are people who leave the country for work reasons for two or three months and might want to rent a room in their apartment, for example, to a tourist or a visitor. That’s not necessarily a bad thing; there is space for that.

“What we need to avoid is a situation whereby a house or apartment is only let out on a short-term basis, and that is not right.”