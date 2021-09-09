| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Nobody should have to witness what I saw’ – neighbour who found bodies of mother and son in Kerry suspected murder-suicide

Neighbour who found family is mystified by deaths, writes Catherine Fegan

Grim scene: Mossie O&rsquo;Sullivan, Eileen O&rsquo;Sullivan and their son Jamie O&rsquo;Sullivan Expand
The scene of the suspected murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, where Eileen, Jamie and Mossie O&rsquo;Sullivan died. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Grim scene: Mossie O&rsquo;Sullivan, Eileen O&rsquo;Sullivan and their son Jamie O&rsquo;Sullivan

Grim scene: Mossie O’Sullivan, Eileen O’Sullivan and their son Jamie O’Sullivan

The scene of the suspected murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, where Eileen, Jamie and Mossie O&rsquo;Sullivan died. Photo: Mark Condren

The scene of the suspected murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, where Eileen, Jamie and Mossie O’Sullivan died. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Grim scene: Mossie O’Sullivan, Eileen O’Sullivan and their son Jamie O’Sullivan

Catherine Fegan

It was around 8pm on Tuesday when John Mahony phoned his neighbour Mossie O’Sullivan for a chat. As well as living close to each other in the rural hinterland of Lixnaw, Co Kerry, the two men were firm friends, speaking to each other on a regular basis, either in person or on the phone.

“I wanted to talk to him about something,” he told the Irish Independent.

“He never answered and I was waiting for him to ring me back. That didn’t happen.”

Most Watched

Privacy