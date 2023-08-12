‘Nobody loves us’: how football went from foreign game to national obsession

Arthur Griffith dismissed soccer as a sport for feeble Lancashire millhands, unsuited to the ‘vigorous Gaelic temperament’, but its history in Ireland has always been a complicated one

On May 27, 1982, the Republic of Ireland football team played Brazil in the isolated Brazilian city of Uberlândia. Ireland were beaten 7-0. A few days later they lost again, this time 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago. This was an end-of-season tour combining all the historical features of Irish football that have made the game in this country curiously friendless while often hugely popular.