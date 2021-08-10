'Nobody is safe’ - Ireland faces more floods, heatwaves and severe storms

Ireland’s future in a world of escalating climate change has been set out in frightening projections in the starkest warning yet from the global scientific community.

Flash floods from intense rainfall, more frequent heatwaves and drought, increasingly severe storms and loss of coastal land to rising seas all lie ahead as global warming and climate change escalate.

Much additional disruption will come through the even greater climate chaos facing many of our main trading and business partners, the countries we migrate to for work and study and the places we like to holiday.

A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stresses that climate change is happening in every region in the world.

Read More

While Ireland will escape some of the worst consequences, at least in the short to medium term, the knock-on effects of extreme conditions and severe weather events in other regions will be felt here.

“Nobody is safe,” said Inger Andersen, director of the United Nations Environment Programme, “and it’s getting worse, faster.”

Reaction here was swift and blunt. “It points to the necessity to take urgent climate action in a very comprehensive way,” said Marie Donnelly, chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council.

“That’s the only logical conclusion.”

Friends of the Earth director Oisín Coghlan said the report was a “final wake-up call” from the world’s climate scientists.

“We have to start treating climate action like the emergency it is,” he said.

Environmental Protection Agency head Laura Burke said the report made clear that radical action was needed.

“The next decade needs to be one of major developments and advances in relation to Ireland’s response to climate change and there needs to be a significant and immediate increase in the scale and pace of greenhouse gas emission reductions,” she said.

The 4,000-page report, the IPCC’s first comprehensive assessment of the latest climate science since 2013, is the body’s most unambiguous yet.

It states that climate change is happening in all regions and that recent extreme weather events are the result.

It says it is “unequivocal” that greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are the cause, that temperature rise, currently at 1.1C, will reach 1.5C within 20 years regardless of what climate actions are taken, and that more frequent and intense severe weather events will occur alongside irreversible sea level rise.

“Unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5C or even 2C will be beyond reach,” it warns.

Professor Peter Thorne, of Maynooth University, who was one of the report’s 234 authors, said it helped to make sense of much of the uncharacteristic weather events of recent years.

“In prior reports we were very reticent to draw the link between individual extreme events and human influence on climate change.

“Now there is a very strong statement that human influences are behind the changes in the frequency and or the intensity of heatwaves, extreme precipitation and drought, all of which we have seen in Ireland over the past five years or so,” he said.

But he also said the findings presented serious challenges.

“The only way we can hope to keep to temperature rise to a manageable amount above 1.5C and keep below 2C is to aggressively address all greenhouse gas concentrations.

“Carbon dioxide is the very long-lived greenhouse gas and without getting it to zero, we will continue to warm, but we must also act upon methane.”

Methane leaves the atmosphere much faster than carbon dioxide but it has a much more powerful warming effect.

It is the main emission from agriculture which accounts for more than a third of Ireland’s emissions.

Achieving reductions in the sector is just one of many hurdles Ireland faces in implementing the new climate law which commits to halving all emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.

Our first “carbon budget”, designed to set a pathway to 2030 and on to 2050, will be published later this year.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said the measures needed would be “challenging”.

But he said: “Today’s report by the IPCC is a stark reminder that we have limited time in which to act.”

Mr Ryan said Ireland would also have to work on protecting infrastructure and homes from extreme weather and sea level rise which would create financial pressures.

He will join world leaders at a major United Nations climate conference in November when countries will discuss emissions reductions.

He admitted prospects for progress were uncertain despite 195 nations committing on paper to play their part.

“We’ve a lot of work to do on the diplomatic and political front to achieve the required response.

“The report is timely in that sense because the science is dramatic and unequivocal, so how could we ignore that?”