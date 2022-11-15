‘Nobody is above investigation into claims of feis fixing’ – Irish dancing body vows root and branch review

An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha has vowed to change its rules, adjudication process and structure. Photo: Getty

Nobody – even those at the most senior levels – will be above investigation as part of a root and branch review of the biggest and oldest Irish dancing body in the world.

An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha (CLRG) has vowed to change its rules, adjudication process and structure in the wake of a global alleged cheating scandal.

The Indo Daily: Rigs and jigs — The Irish dancing 'Feis fixing' scandal

It said it is investigating all allegations of wrongdoing after a number of allegations of so-called feis fixing at the highest levels of Irish dancing emerged last month.

In a lengthy letter to its members last night, the CLRG said it had been “plunged” into crisis and that much of the criticism of its weaknesses was valid.

It said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the cheating controversy, as at least a fifth of its membership had requested one.

But the dance body was also defensive, claiming it was suffering from “relentless attacks”, rumours and vitriolic criticism of members including those who have died.

It is the most the beleaguered organisation has said publicly since it became embroiled in the biggest ever scandal to hit the world of Irish dancing.

Last month, it emerged that the CLRG had been handed a dossier of screenshots in July which appeared to show around a dozen dance teachers and judges engaged in alleged cheating. Since then, it is understood that even more allegations of cheating have been passed to the CLRG, and disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.

In a letter to its members yesterday evening, the CLRG said it was working to be candid, to listen and to “sort this situation out ... formally addressing any wrongdoings as a priority, increasing standards across the board, and eventually, restoring the reputation of the Irish Dancing community”.

But defending itself, the CLRG said it regretted the way some “grievances” within the dance community have been aired, claiming it could distract from “unravelling the serious core issues of wrongdoing”. It said that many of the concerns raised were valid, and shared by many people.

“It is time to open the conversation and reconsider ways of working from organisational statutes through to adjudication rules and selection and beyond.

“In the first instance, we are addressing all allegations and complaints. And no member – including officers and council of management members – is above investigation and reproach, where necessary. The central aim is to reset standards across the board, including the way we communicate,” it said.

It said that there had been some hearsay and rumours circulating within the Irish dancing community since the scandal broke, but this did not mean the CLRG was denying that there had been wrongdoing.

“However, we would stress the importance of proof,” it said.

It added: “Many of the points raised regarding An Coimisiún’s weaknesses are valid and must be addressed; others are hearsay and rumour.”

It said that because it is a worldwide organisation made up of volunteers, it can’t respond quickly to the alleged cheating crisis but it claimed it was further “hindered” by “hostility” and “unsubstantiated allegations”.

“Relentless attacks undermine us all and impede the necessary change that has been called for,” it said.

The CLRG said it was trying to professionalise itself, and was examining its structures and processes.